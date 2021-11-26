The Challenges Faced by Young Practices

Save this picture! The office of PALMA. Image © Marc Goodwin

Today, a new generation of architects is trying to tackle the challenges of contemporary society while navigating different hurdles within the profession. Emerging architects are redefining the values and focus of design in response to the various issues facing the contemporary built environment, such as sustainability, affordability and equity. At the same time, new practices are operating a within rapidly changing field in which the architect's role is increasingly more ambiguous. The following explores the issues faced by young architects in their practice, as well as what they see as being architecture's most significant challenges, that inherently shape their work in a contrasting way to that of their older peers.

The Challenges Faced by Young Architects

Each generation of architects is shaped by the socio-economic and political background of its time and is faced with different challenges in exercising the profession. In 2019, the Architects' Council of Europe invited European architects to express their views of the profession and visions for the future. The lack of comprehensive action towards achieving sustainability across the AEC sector, lack of access to commissions, burdensome regulatory frameworks and highly complex business environments are just some of the challenges acknowledged by young architects.

Save this picture! Garden House by HANGHAR. Image © Max Hart Nibbrig

In a 2016 interview, MVRDV's Natalie de Vries touched on the differences between generations of architects in terms of available opportunities by saying that "it's much harder for young architects starting now because of the current economic conditions. They have to think much more about their business models – we could just dive in and start making things." While the boldness and innovation of young practices are celebrated, architectural commissioning cautiously relegates this cohort to small scale projects, temporary installations and other kinds of projects that serve a risk-averse culture.

In Conversation with Emerging Practices

Aside from the challenges of everyday practice, emerging architects are also considering how the practice can better meet the expectations defined by the current socio-economic and political climate. During this year's edition of the Concéntrico festival, Archdaily discussed with several of the young practices involved in the event about what they think are architecture's biggest challenges nowadays. The festival is an early exploration of the urban environment through temporary installations inhabiting the public spaces of the city of Logroño, Spain, and it provides a platform for emerging architects from all over the world to share their perspectives on architecture, urban spaces and communities. This small sample of what constitutes the young practices of the moment identified a broad spectrum of challenges, ranging from climate change, the pressure of real-estate development, the affordability of architecture, and the need to redefine the profession's values.

Save this picture! Types of Spaces Installation at CONCÉNTRICO Festival by Palma + HANGHAR. Image © Luis Díaz Díaz

The architectural field is increasingly becoming more aware of the complexity of the context it operates with and within. "We don't have one big challenge to face; we have multiple challenges to face simultaneously. Embracing all of them as much as we can is the most complex and difficult task for architects nowadays," says Spanish architect Eduardo Mediero who runs the architecture practice Hanghar. He named climate change, achieving more equitable design, fostering inclusion, striking a balance between private and public interests as issues that the profession needs to focus on. Above all, the climate crisis stands out as a concern that many of these young architects share as they search to define a more sustainable practice.

An underlying thread seems to be the urgency of re-evaluating the foundations and values of the profession. How do we position ourselves to be on the right side of history?" is the question that informs the design philosophy of Finnish VAPAA Collective, who think staying relevant is one of ar architecture's biggest challenges today, as the architect is slowly being stripped away of its agency in the face of real estate interests, political inaction and numerous specialisations entering the field. Madrid-based practice P+S Architectura also shifted the conversation towards the inner workings of the profession, as the need of reincorporating the dweller in the design of the city and public spaces challenges the profession's ingrained over-determination of space.

Although these ideas are just a facsimile of what emerging practices are seeing as challenges faced by contemporary architecture and a small sample of the very diverse issues they're confronted with, they illustrate the increasing complexity of today's profession, providing a relevant perspective of what the field might evolve into in the years to come. It is through the lens of these challenges that young architects will shape a new architectural framework, defining a new set of values for the practice.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: New Practices, proudly presented by PERI.