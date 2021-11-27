We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. mtl Coffee Shop / Studio stof

mtl Coffee Shop / Studio stof

Save this project
mtl Coffee Shop / Studio stof

© Kim Donggyu© Kim Donggyu© Kim Donggyu© Kim Donggyu+ 23

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Coffee Shop
Hwaseong-si, South Korea
  • Architects: Studio stof
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  238
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Kim Donggyu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: stroom
  • Gardening: green salad flower
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu

Text description provided by the architects. The role of “space” in the coffee industry is evolving from mere place where coffee is consumed to the stage of expressing the direction and identity of each brand.

Save this picture!
© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu
Save this picture!
© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Elevation B
Elevation B
Save this picture!
© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu

Such evolution plays an important role for department stores to contain and display various lifestyles. Lotte Department Store, recently opened in Dongtan, the city in the spotlight as a new residential area in South Korea, has a 238 square metered botanic space for this lifestyle brand “mtl” along with a wide terrace on one side of many other retail shops. "mtl" consists of three programs: a cafe that uses coffee beans from Berlin's bonanza coffee, as well as a select shop and a seminar lounge. Stof, the studio in charge of its spatial design, intended for the space to be read as one united brand with various values without a specific hierarchy among the programs.

Save this picture!
© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu
Save this picture!
© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu

Connectivity. Shortcuts are arranged throughout the space for the natural transition between programs within a unique streamlined structure, through which visitors can see layered landscapes from public spaces to staff spaces, and from inside to the terrace. Various plants around them, ranging from small pots to large trees, induce people's eyes to move to the huge garden on the terrace. The grid structure installed on the ceiling changes into each component such as windows and shelves, emphasizing the connectivity of the space, while these intersecting shaped elements are also applied to coffee bar furniture, chairs, and tables. The finishing materials for furniture made of birch plywood and copper give unity between elements.

Save this picture!
© Kim Donggyu
© Kim Donggyu

Diversity. Furniture placed in space takes various forms to function appropriately in each program, such as tables with hooks to hang items purchased at department stores, spacious bench seats reminiscent of hotel lounges, and high tables by windows for efficient communication and education. In addition, the trivision installed behind the coffee bar is a frame that is continuously converted into different images and reflects the direction of mtl, which pursues various values such as veganism, eco-friendliness, and minimal life.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lotte Department store, 160, Dongtanyeok-ro, Hwaseong-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio stof
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopSouth Korea
Cite: "mtl Coffee Shop / Studio stof" 27 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972558/mtl-coffee-shop-studio-stof> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream