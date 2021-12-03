Google Arts & Culture Opens Free Virtual Exhibition About Brasília

After launching virtual exhibitions about Parma (Italy), Pittsburgh and Milwaukee (United States), and Lagos (Nigeria), the online platform Google Arts & Culturehas opened the virtual exhibition Brasília: um Sonho Construído (Brasilia: a Built Dream), which presents an immersive tour of the Brazilian federal capital designed by Lúcio Costa.

Curated by the National Museum of the Republic, the exhibition had the collaboration of the Public Archives of the Federal District, the Institute of Architects of Brazil, the Chamber of Deputies Museum, the Federal Supreme Court, and other organizations based in Brasília. Through images from Google Street View, visitors travel through the corridors of six museums in the capital in 360° virtual tours, including the Museu de Valores (Museum of Currencies), the Square of the Three Powers, and also the Supreme Federal Court building.

Thanks to the Art Camera technology, images of over 200 artworks are captured in high resolution, offering visitors the opportunity to get to know each up close, currently displayed in the National Museum of the Republic, the Athos Bulcão Foundation, and the Museum of the Chamber of Deputies. Altogether, there are 90 exhibits comprising more than 4,000 historical images, including educational resources for parents and teachers.

"Its daring urban plan, the effervescence of its artistic scene and the striking modern features of the capital of Brazil—one of the most important architectural landmarks on the planet—are now accessible to culture lovers around the world who want to know or discover in just one place the treasures that make this city an incredible open-air museum."



— Luisella Mazza, Global Director of Operations for Google Arts & Culture.

The virtual exhibition features a homage to Oscar Niemeyer, responsible for the architectural design of the main buildings. Among his works, a 3D version of the Metropolitan Cathedral of Brasília can be seen in augmented reality by visitors.

"The Museu Nacional da República and the collection represent the relationship between art and architecture that underlies the construction and conception of Brasília. It is very important that technological tools like Google Arts & Culture give international visibility to this city."



— Bartolomeu Rodrigues, secretary of Culture and Creative Economy.

The exhibition Brasilia: a dream built is free and available on the Google Arts & Culture app for iOS and Android.