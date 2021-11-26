We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Germany
  5. Covestro Headquarters / HENN

Covestro Headquarters / HENN

Save this project
Covestro Headquarters / HENN
Save this picture!
© HGEsch
© HGEsch

© HGEsch© HGEsch© HGEsch© HGEsch+ 49

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Leverkusen, Germany
  • Partners In Charge:Daniel Festag, Marcus Fissan, Christian Bechtle
  • Design Director:Martin Henn
  • Design Team:Lida Alibegovich, Hyejin Cho, Sebastian Gast, Christoph Hildebrandt, Alejandro Konrad, Wolfgang Malisius, Claus Mansbrügge, Raluca Radu, Michael Sadomskyj, Katja Schuppelius, Anja Siebert
  • Fire Protection:hhpberlin
  • City:Leverkusen
  • Country:Germany
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© HGEsch
© HGEsch
Save this picture!
© HGEsch
© HGEsch

Text description provided by the architects. The new Covestro Headquarters reflects the company’s ethos of radical experimentation and innovation. A high-tech polymer company, Covestro creates materials used in every aspect of modern life, from green energy to healthcare to electronics to its own building interior. HENN’s design functions as an accelerator: a space to inspire and support the future-oriented solutions of the company as it addresses issues of sustainability and moves towards a circular economy.

Save this picture!
© HGEsch
© HGEsch
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The six-story Covestro Headquarters, completed in November of 2020, is a bold announcement of the company’s presence along the B8 motorway. Its sleek form is the result of highly efficient modular construction—a single Z-shaped unit is stacked and mirrored to create a series of recessed garden terraces on the building’s facade.

Save this picture!
© HGEsch
© HGEsch
Save this picture!
Section diagram
Section diagram
Save this picture!
© HGEsch
© HGEsch

The same formal logic shapes the HQ’s rich interior life. The building’s angled exterior and central atrium create an extroverted “pinch point” at the heart of the building. The atrium’s cascading stairways and terraced spaces act as an informal town hall for events and gatherings, while open-office seating, flexible work areas, and private rooms are organized along a gradient from communal around the atrium to solitary at the periphery.

Save this picture!
© HGEsch
© HGEsch

Innovation requires a combination of highly functional technical spaces and informal social spaces. Designed as a space of encounter, The new Covestro Headquarters maximizes the visual and physical connections between spaces, departments, and people—engineering the serendipitous meetings that lead to unexpected and innovative solutions.

Save this picture!
© HGEsch
© HGEsch
Save this picture!
© HGEsch
© HGEsch

The headquarters is part of the HENN-designed Covestro Campus, which will be completed in 20xx. The campus will link research, development, and administration into a single coherent entity and will include a hybrid office-laboratory building and a technical center/pilot plant, alongside the new headquarters. 

Save this picture!
© HGEsch
© HGEsch

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Leverkusen, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HENN
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsGermany
Cite: "Covestro Headquarters / HENN" 26 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972544/covestro-headquarters-henn> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream