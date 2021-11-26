We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  Renovation and Transformation of a Norman Jaffe House / Neil Logan Architect

Renovation and Transformation of a Norman Jaffe House / Neil Logan Architect

Renovation and Transformation of a Norman Jaffe House / Neil Logan Architect
© Christopher Sturman
© Christopher Sturman

© Christopher Sturman

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
East Hampton, United States
© Christopher Sturman
© Christopher Sturman

Text description provided by the architects. Completed in 1978, Norman Jaffe's Gruss House is a representative example of his self-described "Zeus style". Referencing the mythological god of the sky, Jaffe found formal inspiration in the sky, clouds, and coastal dunes of the Eastern Long Island.

© Christopher Sturman
© Christopher Sturman
© Christopher Sturman
© Christopher Sturman
© Christopher Sturman
© Christopher Sturman

With its bold shingle roof and distinctive Tennessee sandstone-clad walls, the house had undergone several unfortunate interior renovations. Together with its outdated planning and awkward circulation, the house was transformed by the removal of one of its two enormous masonry fireplaces.

© Christopher Sturman
© Christopher Sturman
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
© Christopher Sturman
© Christopher Sturman

These changes allowed for a reorganization of the interior without altering the exterior. The windowless façade facing the entrance was preserved while the ocean-facing side of the house was improved with new large uninterrupted glazing. With this newfound openness, the entry courtyard took on improved importance and was better linked to the interior by being resurfaced with wood decking.

© Christopher Sturman
© Christopher Sturman
© Christopher Sturman
© Christopher Sturman

New windows, an island kitchen, and oak-clad walls and floors completed the interior. With the removal of the fireplace and additional stairs, the second-floor space below the enormous roof was transformed. Three bedrooms and a bathroom were added as well as an extensive and master bathroom with a steam room and sauna. The pool house, surrounding stone-clad walls, new exterior stone-paved areas, and new garden design completed the renovation.

© Christopher Sturman
© Christopher Sturman

Project gallery

About this office
Neil Logan Architect
Office

