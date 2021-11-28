We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Barra House / SAINZ arquitetura

Barra House / SAINZ arquitetura

© Edgard Cesar

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brasília, Brazil
© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Barra is located in Brasília -central-west Brazil- inside a very sunny and dense residential condominium with close neighbors and narrow terrain.

© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

 At the bottom of the land is built the Box House, a project of ours in 2012 that was awarded nationally and internationally, highly published, and that marked the beginning of our office. Ten years have passed and the customer's lifestyle has changed, this new home meets these needs.

© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar
Floor plan
Section B
© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

A young couple, in Brasília, grew up in Portugal and she has always lived in the Brazilian capital, both have several businesses in progress and are expecting their first child... this house was built to meet this new moment.

© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

The palette of materials accompanies the house originally built at the back (faced concrete, natural wood, steel, glass, hydraulic tile) with a certain austerity in terms of structure and volume.

© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar
Isometric
© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

Our intention in this project was to make a "right" Architecture that meets the built size, technology used, correct volumetric orientation of the internal areas of the house, ventilation and natural lighting, and of course... an example of good architectural practices. 

© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

Project gallery

SAINZ arquitetura
Cite: "Barra House / SAINZ arquitetura" [Casa Barra / SAINZ arquitetura] 28 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972522/barra-house-sainz-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

