RIBA Adds Two New Projects to the 2021 House of the Year Shortlist

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has added two new projects to its shortlist for the 2021 International Prize, a prestigious biennial award that celebrates the world’s best new projects that “champion buildings that change the world and positively impact the community around them". The jury has previously selected three buildings, and will complete the full list of 16 projects from 11 countries in the upcoming weeks. The winning project will be announced on Thursday 2nd December.

House for Theo and Oscar. Image Courtesy of RIBAHouse for Theo and Oscar. Image Courtesy of RIBAThe Slot House. Image Courtesy of RIBAThe Slot House. Image Courtesy of RIBA

The two new projects are:

The Slot House (London) by Sandy Rendel Architects with Sally Rendel

The Slot House. Image Courtesy of RIBA
The Slot House. Image Courtesy of RIBA

The Slot House demonstrates how architects can take advantage of small slots, corners, and backland sites of dense areas to generate functional and inhabitable buildings. The architects fully analyzed and took into account structure, waste, supply pipes, staircases, and cabinetry, creating a well-designed 64 m² home in the tightest of sites. 

House for Theo and Oskar (Surrey) by Tigg + Coll Architects

House for Theo and Oscar. Image Courtesy of RIBA
House for Theo and Oscar. Image Courtesy of RIBA

The project's clients Theo and Oskar suffer from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The challenge was to refirbish a small family cottage into a space that would cater to the children’s developing needs, and take into account their reducing mobility and interaction with their environment. 

The winning project will be chosen by a jury chaired by world-renowned multidisciplinary French architect and urban planner, Odile Decq. The jury members are: Es Devlin OBE, British artist and designer, Jeanne Gang, American architect and founder of Studio Gang, Rossana Hu, architect and founding Partner of Neri&Hu, Gustavo Utrabo, winner of the 2018 RIBA International Prize and Emerging Architect Prize.

About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "RIBA Adds Two New Projects to the 2021 House of the Year Shortlist" 25 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972517/riba-adds-two-new-projects-to-the-2021-house-of-the-year-shortlist> ISSN 0719-8884

