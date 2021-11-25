We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Greece
  5. Kite House / React Architects

Kite House / React Architects

Save this project
Kite House / React Architects
Save this picture!
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

© Panagiotis Voumvakis© Panagiotis Voumvakis© Panagiotis Voumvakis© Panagiotis Voumvakis+ 55

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Pounta, Greece
  • Architects: React Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  313
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Panagiotis Voumvakis
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ARTGROUP, BRIGHT, Dimitrios Tziotis, Landworks, Perfect Pool, STEFANOS PATELIS
  • Architectural Design: React Architects - Natasha Deliyianni , Yiorgos Spiridonos
  • Landscape: Landworks
  • Landscape Construction: Absinthos LP
  • Collaborating Architects:Andreas Androulakakis, Tatiana Tzanavara
  • Supervision Collaborating Architect:Yiannis Vagias
  • Civil Engineer:Aggelos Kottikas
  • MEP:Nikos Christofyllakis
  • 3 D Visualisation:Nikoletta Georgopoulou
  • City:Pounta
  • Country:Greece
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

Text description provided by the architects. The site is in the settlement of Pounta in Paros Island, with a view towards the sea and Antiparos from its west side. It has a particular shape, a small slope, and it is within 120 meters from the shore.

Save this picture!
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
Save this picture!
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

The architects responded to the orientation of the site and it's a polygonal form with Cycladic “gentleness”: the Π shaped plan, protective of the northern winds, the emphasis to the horizontal with the exception of the two-story volume that projects on the second floor towards the southwest, all these elements converse with a disarming simplicity with the environment. Buildings, courtyards, roofs, and the swimming pool interconnect by two “promenades” that give the feeling of a small settlement that extends on two levels.

Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor

The central courtyard acts as a nucleus, with immediate reference to the closed spaces and the environment: it is an organic part of the whole that retains both privacy and transparency. The living room and the kitchen area on the ground floor with a view towards the sea. The central bedroom is on the first floor. Four guest rooms are accommodated at the eastern side of the site, within a distance from the main house. The courtyards are situated among the living spaces and they are all adjusted to the natural slope. The fragmentation of the house into smaller volumes answers in modules that we meet at monasteries and traditional housing complexes.

Save this picture!
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

The walls are made of plastered and painted brickwork, the doors and windows of painted wood. Industrial flooring is implemented indoors and outdoors. The canopies that are integrated into the buildings are painted white, and the metal pergolas with the reed canopies are painted dark gray. The landscape design is limited to the courtyards – the rest of the site is left natural.

Save this picture!
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
Save this picture!
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

The basic idea for the landscape design of the surrounding area of the residence was the geometry and the simple architectural design lines of the building. The synthesis of plants is discreetly combined with the structural elements and characteristics of the topography. The plantings create a Mediterranean and xeriscape landscape, with a variety of textures, colors, and aromas that provide the space with harmony and seasonality, enhancing the biodiversity of the region.

Save this picture!
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA

The interior follows the simplicity of the exterior and the furniture as well as the elements of the decoration complement the architectural members. The volumes are left intact inside and the low partition walls enhance the continuity between the outside and the inside.

Save this picture!
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
Save this picture!
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

Transparencies, Paths, enclosed courtyards, decoration on the borders of absence, stairs that change levels between white panels, compose an entity where holiday relaxation is combined, forming an architectural adventure of light and forms.

Save this picture!
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
React Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGreece
Cite: "Kite House / React Architects" 25 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972481/kite-house-react-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream