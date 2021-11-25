We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Gulao Water Town Cultural Ecological Tourism Resort Guest Center / Shenzhen Huahui Design

Gulao Water Town Cultural Ecological Tourism Resort Guest Center / Shenzhen Huahui Design

Aerial view of the project. Image © Kangyu HuThe building was enveloped in grass. Image © Kangyu HuExhibition floor overlooking Gulao encircling piers. Image © Kangyu HuEcological atrium. Image © Kangyu Hu+ 25

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Visitor Center
Jiangmen, China
  • Architects: Shenzhen Huahui Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4344
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Kangyu Hu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: 意大利希弗曼, 莫艺木纹漆, 金耀绳网
  • Lead Architects: Zheng Ling, Jing Ouyang, Guangying Zhou
  • Landscape Design: RHS Design
  • Design Team:Huijun Zhang, Jiayi Ye, Xin Liu, Jiajian Chen, Hao Fu, Bo Xiang, Runsen Chen
  • The Client:Jiangmen OCT
  • Construction Drawing Design:SZAD
  • City:Jiangmen
  • Country:China
View of winding trail. Image © Kangyu Hu
View of winding trail. Image © Kangyu Hu

Text description provided by the architects. Gulao Water town is located beside the beautiful Xijiang River in Jiangmen city. It is famous for its natural texture surrounding the piers. As the starting point of the whole water town ecological area, the guest Center project aims at inheriting the ecological and natural characteristics of the regional water town and activating and deducing the image of the water town.

Aerial view of the project. Image © Kangyu Hu
Aerial view of the project. Image © Kangyu Hu
Prostrate by the West River. Image © Kangyu Hu
Prostrate by the West River. Image © Kangyu Hu
The natural texture of the water town around the block. Image Courtesy of Gulao Water town
The natural texture of the water town around the block. Image Courtesy of Gulao Water town

Design Strategy. Based on the original ecological elements with local characteristics in Jiangmen Gulao, we extracted many local genes and inserted them into our design, aiming to seek the original cognition and initial impression of the water town -- pure nature and ecological primitive.

Night view of the project. Image © Kangyu Hu
Night view of the project. Image © Kangyu Hu
Aerial top view of the project. Image © Kangyu Hu
Aerial top view of the project. Image © Kangyu Hu

Positive thinking in design -- representing the expression form of local humanities and art, should be rooted in the land of creation itself. Reverse thinking in design -- whether a certain substance grown from the water can symbolize the local culture from the historical accumulation to the modern.

The building was enveloped in grass. Image © Kangyu Hu
The building was enveloped in grass. Image © Kangyu Hu

Design Concept: Lotus Shake Under Light Breeze. The design inspiration of this case is derived from the sailing experience of the lotus pond waterway in Gulao Water town. In hot weather, watching the wind blowing in the lotus, feeling the breeze on your face, is relaxed and comfortable. Gulao Water Town Guest Center abstracts the folds of a lotus leaf in three dimensions, creating a public rest space for guests to stay, overlooking the West River, and relax to meditate. Break the original uniform texture of lotus leaves, according to the site landscape value needs and visual focus, "organic pruning", to create a neat and flexible interesting space. The guest center is composed of three distinct scales: "viewing area on the top, rest area in the middle and exhibition area on the bottom". The appearance is simple and clear, and the scenery is different for professionals to walk.

Ecological atrium. Image © Kangyu Hu
Ecological atrium. Image © Kangyu Hu
Meditation space. Image © Kangyu Hu
Meditation space. Image © Kangyu Hu

The roof uses local natural material hemp rope to shade the sun. While ensuring the integrity of the whole building, the regional ecological material is presented in the form of modern suspension, which enhances the appreciation of the viewing layer and makes the whole building a beautiful scenery.

Ecological atrium grey space. Image © Kangyu Hu
Ecological atrium grey space. Image © Kangyu Hu
The north landscape. Image © Kangyu Hu
The north landscape. Image © Kangyu Hu

The core intention of this design is to create a core space for meditation and quiet think and to draw upward from the bottom up and the heavy outside light. Standing there and watching the floating clouds, one can forget the noise of the outside world and focus on the pure horizon.

Exhibition floor overlooking Gulao encircling piers. Image © Kangyu Hu
Exhibition floor overlooking Gulao encircling piers. Image © Kangyu Hu

Vision. The project selects the local traditional materials, deduces the new architectural form, creates the guest reception place with the characteristics of the water town, aims to inherit the regional culture, respect nature, and look forward to the future.

Architecture integrates landscape. Image © Kangyu Hu
Architecture integrates landscape. Image © Kangyu Hu

Project location

Address:Gulao Town, Heshan City, Jiangmen City, Guangdong Province, China

Shenzhen Huahui Design
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected Projectsvisitor centerCultural ArchitectureLearningChina
Cite: "Gulao Water Town Cultural Ecological Tourism Resort Guest Center / Shenzhen Huahui Design" 25 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972466/gulao-water-town-cultural-ecological-tourism-resort-guest-center-shenzhen-huahui-design> ISSN 0719-8884

