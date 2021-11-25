Gulao Water Town Cultural Ecological Tourism Resort Guest Center / Shenzhen Huahui Design

Save this picture! The exhibition floor. Image © Kangyu Hu

Design Team: Huijun Zhang, Jiayi Ye, Xin Liu, Jiajian Chen, Hao Fu, Bo Xiang, Runsen Chen

The Client: Jiangmen OCT

Construction Drawing Design: SZAD

City: Jiangmen

Country: China

Save this picture! View of winding trail. Image © Kangyu Hu

Text description provided by the architects. Gulao Water town is located beside the beautiful Xijiang River in Jiangmen city. It is famous for its natural texture surrounding the piers. As the starting point of the whole water town ecological area, the guest Center project aims at inheriting the ecological and natural characteristics of the regional water town and activating and deducing the image of the water town.

Save this picture! Aerial view of the project. Image © Kangyu Hu

Save this picture! Prostrate by the West River. Image © Kangyu Hu

Save this picture! The natural texture of the water town around the block. Image Courtesy of Gulao Water town

Design Strategy. Based on the original ecological elements with local characteristics in Jiangmen Gulao, we extracted many local genes and inserted them into our design, aiming to seek the original cognition and initial impression of the water town -- pure nature and ecological primitive.

Save this picture! Night view of the project. Image © Kangyu Hu

Save this picture! Aerial top view of the project. Image © Kangyu Hu

Positive thinking in design -- representing the expression form of local humanities and art, should be rooted in the land of creation itself. Reverse thinking in design -- whether a certain substance grown from the water can symbolize the local culture from the historical accumulation to the modern.

Save this picture! The building was enveloped in grass. Image © Kangyu Hu

Design Concept: Lotus Shake Under Light Breeze. The design inspiration of this case is derived from the sailing experience of the lotus pond waterway in Gulao Water town. In hot weather, watching the wind blowing in the lotus, feeling the breeze on your face, is relaxed and comfortable. Gulao Water Town Guest Center abstracts the folds of a lotus leaf in three dimensions, creating a public rest space for guests to stay, overlooking the West River, and relax to meditate. Break the original uniform texture of lotus leaves, according to the site landscape value needs and visual focus, "organic pruning", to create a neat and flexible interesting space. The guest center is composed of three distinct scales: "viewing area on the top, rest area in the middle and exhibition area on the bottom". The appearance is simple and clear, and the scenery is different for professionals to walk.

The roof uses local natural material hemp rope to shade the sun. While ensuring the integrity of the whole building, the regional ecological material is presented in the form of modern suspension, which enhances the appreciation of the viewing layer and makes the whole building a beautiful scenery.

Save this picture! Ecological atrium grey space. Image © Kangyu Hu

Save this picture! The north landscape. Image © Kangyu Hu

The core intention of this design is to create a core space for meditation and quiet think and to draw upward from the bottom up and the heavy outside light. Standing there and watching the floating clouds, one can forget the noise of the outside world and focus on the pure horizon.

Save this picture! Exhibition floor overlooking Gulao encircling piers. Image © Kangyu Hu

Vision. The project selects the local traditional materials, deduces the new architectural form, creates the guest reception place with the characteristics of the water town, aims to inherit the regional culture, respect nature, and look forward to the future.