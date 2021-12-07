Interior Finishes with Natural Textures That Are Easy to Install and Maintain

Textures play a leading role in an interior project. Metals bring integrity and sophistication. Stones and their variations in colors and designs can become focal points in spaces. Different wood types, with their fiber and knot designs, and their characteristic coloring, bring warmth and comfort. If we think about the combination of these, together with different types of surfaces and lighting, we have a universe of possibilities to try to bring pleasant sensations to the occupants of the spaces.

In fact, the beauty of natural textures impresses almost everyone. But there are times that difficulties in obtaining materials, reduced budgets or even difficulties of large projects demand simpler and faster solutions to cover internal environments. 3M™ DI-NOC™ Architectural Finishes deliver the beauty of hundreds of natural elements, utilizing the advances of science so you can capture the natural beauty of the world without sacrificing trees, stone or other natural resources.

Over the next half century, DI-NOC™ Architectural Finishes has gained a positive reputation due to it’s high durability, superior design, and decorative capabilities. The conformability and flexibility of DI-NOC™ Architectural Finishes enables use on a variety of surfaces such as walls, cabinetry, columns, doors, elevators, and more.

These are pressure-sensitive adhesive films in which, in addition to appearance (colors and designs), the tactile consistency of a variety of materials is reproduced. Durability, ease of installation, maintenance and repair compared to natural materials that normally require highly skilled labor and ongoing maintenance are important aspects that weigh in when selecting these finishes. The non-porous films are also extremely easy to clean and disinfect without deterioration of the surface finish.

This year, 76 new patterns were released, divided into three main series:

Premium Wood Series: The new Premium Wood Series expresses the realistic texture and feel of natural wood. The controlled reflection on the matte coating technology is combined with both fine and deep wood grain embossing and high-quality printing. This unique technology creates the optimum tone and texture of each species of wood.

Artisanal Series: This series contains plastered stucco, mortar, terra cotta, oxidized copper plates, and metal weave textiles with beautiful light reflection. ​These industrial material designs are primitive and hand-crafted to show a rich irregular texture that are sophisticated yet nostalgic and warm. These products eliminate the practical constraints from the use of natural materials such as the cost of skilled craftsmen, the unstable surface texture, and difficulty of maintenance.

Metallic Palette Series: The metallic palette system offers a variety of metal textures and metallic colors to create the perfect finish for your design. Available in matte, semi-matte, hairline, oxidized, and random hairline textures and a range of colors including 4 silver tones and champagne gold

