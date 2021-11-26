Private Swimming Pool / Blockstudio

+ 30

Text description provided by the architects. In this project, we were striving to bring together the client’s wish to have a clear and transparent outline of their country property’s grounds and contemporary architecture’s best design materials – proportions, glass, and stainless steel.

The swimming pool’s 18-meter long stainless steel water bowl and a modest sauna caters not only to bodily needs but provide an aesthetic pleasure with its uninterrupted view of the main house that is a fine example of signature design by “Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners”.

The interior decoration and individual objects have been designed so that, both in form and substance, they support the project’s overarching purpose – creating a sense of clarity and simplicity.