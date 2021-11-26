We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Swimming Pool
  4. Russia
  Private Swimming Pool / Blockstudio

Private Swimming Pool / Blockstudio

Private Swimming Pool / Blockstudio

© Ilya Ivanov

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Swimming Pool, Detail
Russia
  • Architects: Blockstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  93
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ilya Ivanov
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Antonio Lupi, Deltalight, Lapitec, Italia, Lartisan, NG Pools, Pakon
  • Lead Architects: Ivan Trofimov, Natalyia Trofimova
  • Architecture & Design: Daria Gladunova
  • Construction: Andrey Reshetnikov
More SpecsLess Specs
© Ilya Ivanov
Text description provided by the architects. In this project, we were striving to bring together the client’s wish to have a clear and transparent outline of their country property’s grounds and contemporary architecture’s best design materials – proportions, glass, and stainless steel.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
The swimming pool’s 18-meter long stainless steel water bowl and a modest sauna caters not only to bodily needs but provide an aesthetic pleasure with its uninterrupted view of the main house that is a fine example of signature design by “Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners”.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The interior decoration and individual objects have been designed so that, both in form and substance, they support the project’s overarching purpose – creating a sense of clarity and simplicity.

© Ilya Ivanov
Address:Moscow Region, Russia

Blockstudio
Cite: "Private Swimming Pool / Blockstudio" 26 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972426/private-swimming-pool-blockstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

