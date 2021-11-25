We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. Russia
  5. Ruin Bar Pivzavod / Fruit Design Studio

Ruin Bar Pivzavod / Fruit Design Studio

Save this project
Ruin Bar Pivzavod / Fruit Design Studio

© Eliza Veruk© Eliza Veruk© Eliza Veruk© Eliza Veruk+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Bar, Adaptive Reuse
Nizhni Nóvgorod, Russia
  • Architects: Fruit Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  383
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Eliza Veruk
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Chronosfactor
  • Team Members:Alexander Frukht, Andrey Sklyanin, Alena Palmanova
  • City:Nizhni Nóvgorod
  • Country:Russia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Eliza Veruk
© Eliza Veruk

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located in a fabulous historical building, built in 1888 by architect V.M. Lemke in the center of Nizhny Novgorod. Right after the construction, there were warehouses, repair shops, and shopping arcades. Then the purpose of the building changed several times, but the old red brick interiors, a suite of arches, and even massive wooden ceiling beams have been well preserved to this day. Even the finest details of the interior did not suffer in the course of time, for example, steel brackets mounted in the wall, which served for storage or factory functions.

Save this picture!
© Eliza Veruk
© Eliza Veruk

We decided to leave the premises untouched, using it as a shell, and thus a dilapidated historical basis appeared as an installation for the modern objects granting it new functionality. The task was to design a ruin bar - brutal, but modern, and at the same time cozy.

Save this picture!
© Eliza Veruk
© Eliza Veruk
Save this picture!
© Eliza Veruk
© Eliza Veruk
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

In the entrance hall, there is the first block of the interior - a row of 4 booths made of a metal frame, separated by partitions made of reinforced glass. In the first booth, there is a wardrobe, in the rest of them, there are tables and benches. The metal-framed sofas, zoning the space of the large hall and making it more comfortable, follow them.

Save this picture!
© Eliza Veruk
© Eliza Veruk

Near the windows, there are two massive tables for large companies, and above the tables, there are lamps that we have designed specifically for this interior. These lamps are an homage to the classic multi-tiered crystal chandeliers, however, they are made of simple and rough materials - rough metal and reinforced glass.

Save this picture!
© Eliza Veruk
© Eliza Veruk

A fabulous effect of coziness and warmth is achieved with the play of light passing through the glass. In the center of the second half, we placed a communal table on the base of rough concrete blocks. Right above this tall table, there is a 3-tier glass chandelier, which brings an almost palatial effect to this factory space.

Save this picture!
© Eliza Veruk
© Eliza Veruk

The serving counter from the open kitchen is also made of concrete blocks and wooden countertops. If you pay attention to the facade of the barrack, you cannot but notice that it is finished with galvanized profile sheet. In general, the main task was to collect a solid visual image from rough materials, saving the customer's budget. The next room is allocated for a minimalistic toilet block.

Save this picture!
© Eliza Veruk
© Eliza Veruk

It is a cube of oxidized ferrous metal, installed between two brick walls. In total, it accommodated 6 toilet stalls and a washbasin area. Visible through the arched suite, this volume creates the effect of monumentality and enlivens the space, visually violating the arched harmony and making the corridor less monotonous. In the back hall, there is a dance area with a portable stage and a service bar. We tried to preserve the most intimate atmosphere there.

Save this picture!
© Eliza Veruk
© Eliza Veruk

The main problem we faced was the problem of a total shortage and multiple increases in prices for finishing materials. This problem has arisen from the constraints in the economy due to Covid-19 and disrupted supply chains. However, in this situation, rough materials came in handy, which are produced in large quantities at local factories. For example, cement sheets and concrete blocks are the main finishing materials for partitions.

Save this picture!
© Eliza Veruk
© Eliza Veruk

We looked for some decorative elements in vintage markets. The most notable of such items is the massive factory lamps from the USSR in the first hall. To create a more welcoming atmosphere, the designers used a variety of backlights and warm local lighting that emphasizes the sloppy RAW materials of the walls of the historic building.

Save this picture!
© Eliza Veruk
© Eliza Veruk

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Nizhni Nóvgorod, Óblast de Nizhni Nóvgorod, Russia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Fruit Design Studio
Office

Products

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsBarRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseRussia
Cite: "Ruin Bar Pivzavod / Fruit Design Studio" 25 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972424/ruin-bar-pivzavod-fruit-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream