World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  Waldesruh House / Helga Blocksdorf Architektur

Waldesruh House / Helga Blocksdorf Architektur

Waldesruh House / Helga Blocksdorf Architektur
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

© Simon Menges

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Hoppegarten, Germany
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

The Unexpected Space.

© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

“As if they were pictures, which are arising from great depths and now on the verge of disappearing into it again. It is about this brief moment in between." - Florian Illies.

© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

In the vicinity of infinite single-family houses is the forest, in which these buildings are located, the lowest common denominator of the greatest spatial quality. The landscape embodied figuratively in the object of the tree is the occasion and trigger of the draft.

© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

The general attributes of the family house transform into new unexpected situations, when living builds around a tree. The donor’s wish to, time and again, rearrange and present the family paintings from the storage in the basement in the living room, also exhibits the stairs as a path - like a picture, going up and down the stairs.

© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

Project gallery

Helga Blocksdorf Architektur
Office

