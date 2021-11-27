We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Villa in Perchtoldsdorf / Jan Proksa

Villa in Perchtoldsdorf / Jan Proksa

Villa in Perchtoldsdorf / Jan Proksa
© Boys Play Nice
© Boys Play Nice

© Boys Play Nice

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Perchtoldsdorf, Austria
  • Architects: Jan Proksa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  313
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Boys Play Nice
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: GIRA, KEIM, RÖFIX, Wienerberger, Zumtobel, Sora
  • Lead Architects: Jan Proksa
© Boys Play Nice
© Boys Play Nice

Text description provided by the architects. Imagining a villa, one pictures a sprawling complex of buildings and land, echoing dynastic opulence. For this villa commission in a quiet village outside of Vienna, Austria, I was challenged with maximizing the volume of a difficult and narrow plot of land in order to create a modern living space for a two-generation family.

© Boys Play Nice
© Boys Play Nice

The first impression of the construction is of a container as a living space. However, the eye is soon drawn to the discrepancies between the use of ninety-degree angles and a slightly deviating complementary angle. The friction between the two angles used both in the wall structure and the floor plan can be felt as movement throughout the entire structure. From the intimate entrance to the large open-plan living space, this interaction between the perpendicular and the oblique defines a certain perception that pervades the experience of the structure.

© Boys Play Nice
© Boys Play Nice
© Boys Play Nice
© Boys Play Nice
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Boys Play Nice
© Boys Play Nice

The outlines and the façade of the new house are reminiscent of the unique and traditional craftwork of Viennese houses. In the last decades, this craftsman's work has largely been given over in favor of the standardized use of polystyrene and external plaster.

© Boys Play Nice
© Boys Play Nice

Jan Proksa
