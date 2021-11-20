We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sauna
  4. Denmark
  5. Isfuglen Winter Bathing House / Matters architects

Isfuglen Winter Bathing House / Matters architects

Isfuglen Winter Bathing House / Matters architects

© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Sauna, Community
Hvidovre, Denmark
  • Design Team:Lotte Rønne, Marie Louise Holst, Josefine Rita Vain Hansen, Chara Paparizou
  • Client Owner:Brøndby municipality
  • Budget:5 mio dkk
  • City:Hvidovre
  • Country:Denmark
© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen
© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen

Text description provided by the architects. The winter bathing house “Isfuglen” is a club for winter bathers and houses a community room, changing facilities and sauna. It is located at the very tip of the entry point to Brøndby Marine Harbor. The location is unique and gives the house and its members a special opportunity to become an authentic part of the active harbor life.

© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen
© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen
Plan
Plan
© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen
© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen

The location also gives the house the opportunity to stand as a beacon, when entering the harbor from the seaside.

© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen
© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen
© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen
© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen
© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen
© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen

The design development of the house is based on the analysis of the existing context. The harbor has an authentic working atmosphere with services like boat mechanics, fishing equipment and people fixing their boats. The existing buildings and sheds are iconic and recognizable in material and shape.

© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen
© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen
Section
Section
© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen
© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen

The new bathing club is a modern interpretation of these icons. The house creates cohesion to the existing buildings in shape and color, while at the same time expresses its own unique identity. A recognizable identity and a shape that substantiates a story of the harbor as an active and innovative gathering point. Not just for the people who enjoy the cold rinse of water in winter, but for everyone who visits. Everyone can enjoy the water and a rest from the big wooden deck that connects the club house to the ladder down to the waves. 

© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen
© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen

The club offers access to a sauna with a breathtaking panorama of the water and associated changing rooms with skylights and colors of the blue sea. Furthermore, a generous community space has been placed as you enter the building. This opens up towards the wooden terrace and the ocean.  The walls shifts between big windows and a reflective surface that mirrors the view and the ceiling oscillate like waves. The idea is that the visitor never loses sight of the context, so even in the heat of the sauna you feel the presence of the sky, the water and the magnificent harbor.

© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen
© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen

Isfuglen is made with a focus on social sustainability, gathering and easy access as well as healthy acoustics and daylight environment. The building is made from wood elements with wood fiber insulation and high-quality, healthy building materials

© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen
© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen
Diagram 01
Diagram 01
© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen
© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Brøndby Marine Harbour, Copenhagen, Denmark

About this office
Matters architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingSaunaPublic ArchitectureCommunityDenmark
Cite: "Isfuglen Winter Bathing House / Matters architects" 20 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972255/isfuglen-winter-bathing-house-matters-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

