TAKEHARA Shop / SUGAWARADAISUKE Architects

Text description provided by the architects. This is “TAKEHARA Shop” for head office, shop, communication space and event space for a new winery “SETOUCHI JOZOJO” in Takehara city, a famous traditional townscape area more than 350 years. The design target is to create a new grovel identity value with transforming local architectural identity of traditional materials and space formats.

First renovation design emphasizes identity of the existing space more than 100 years history with bringing this space back original condition. In the next step, a giant spiral object with bricks goes through traditional wooden grids with new spaces and various functions such as an exhibition stand, reception counter, desk and bench according to the different forms and scale of the spiral object.

Wooden grid structure and red brick material are a local specialty composed with long regional history. The multi- function space is designed by integration of different local identity. This space shows us a design potential of local traditional materials and space format identity to generate new space value from global point of view.