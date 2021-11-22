Pintasan Saloma Bridge / VERITAS Design Group

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

© Paul Gadd© Paul Gadd© Paul Gadd© Paul Gadd+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Pedestrian Bridge
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Architects: VERITAS Design Group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  370
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Paul Gadd
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Nippon Paint, A&E Steel Solutions, Axalta Powder Coating Systems, JS Aluminium Extruder, K3 Metal Service, Niro granite, Sunglas Technics
  • M&E Engineer: Meinhardt
  • Principal Architect:Azril Amir Jaafar
  • Associate:Syah Kamaruddin
  • Project/Design Architect:Farah Yusof
  • Design Team:Sabilah Sani; Ahmad Safwan; Ng Jiahan; Sadeeq Said H; Mohd. Ikhwan Aripin
  • General Contractor:Ahmad Zaki
  • Client:Kampong Bharu Development Corporation
  • Project Director:Project Implementation & Building Maintenence Department Kuala Lumpur City Hall
  • C&S Engineer:Azman Lim & Associates
  • City:Kuala Lumpur
  • Country:Malaysia
© Paul Gadd
Text description provided by the architects. The Pintasan Saloma is a pedestrian bridge opened to the public in February 2020 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This seamless link connects two prominent destinations: Kampong Bharu (New Village), the traditional Malay enclave; and the Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC), the modern Central Business District (CBD); formerly separated by the Sungai Klang (Klang River) and the six-lane Ampang Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH).

© Paul Gadd
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Paul Gadd
The link, commissioned by the Kampong Bharu Development Corporation (PKB), encompassed the redevelopment of Jalan Saloma (Saloma Street), redesigned to accommodate a small plaza, wider footpaths with integrated landscape and street furniture, and a 370m elevated walkway culminated on a bridge that spans 69m across the Sungai Klang and the AKLEH.

© Paul Gadd
The Pintasan Saloma lands at Kampong Bharu creating a small elevated platform that frames the scenic view of the vibrant KLCC, its Petronas Twin Towers and other major city landmarks, but also the future of Kampong Bharu.

© Paul Gadd
Inspired by the Sirih Junjung, an ornamental leaf traditionally offered in Malay weddings as a symbol of unity, the Pintasan Saloma represents a ceremonial gesture that embodies the bond between both fabrics: KLCC and Kampong Bharu. Beyond the most practical and immediate effects derived from this new connection, the Pintasan Saloma aims to stimulate this part of the city, not only by making it more accessible, but, especially, by spreading the welfare of the prosperous CBD, making of this traditional enclave a more resilient place.

Axonometric
Axonometric
© Paul Gadd
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

