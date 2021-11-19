We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Portugal
  5. Olidouro House / oitoo

Olidouro House / oitoo

Save this project
Olidouro House / oitoo

© Adriano Mura© Adriano Mura© Adriano Mura© Adriano Mura+ 36

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Renovation, House Interiors, Decoration & Ornament
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
  • Architects: oitoo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Adriano Mura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Amorim, Navarra, Ofa, Saint-Gobain, Tromilux, ARCALO, Sanitana, Sodo collect
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Adriano Mura
© Adriano Mura

Text description provided by the architects. Even though the charming historic centres are the most visible face of refurbishments and reuse interventions, it seems that this architectural theme is fertile ground for implementation throughout the expansive 20th century peripheries surrounding our biggest cities.

Save this picture!
© Adriano Mura
© Adriano Mura
Save this picture!
© Adriano Mura
© Adriano Mura

In the last 50 years, urban sprawl has blended rural and urban territories in such a way that it is now nearly impossible to view such territories in this dual light. Dwellings located in these areas themselves are testimonies of this hybridization and informality that often goes hand in hand with soft compliance of building code and zoning regulation. These former rural plots were occupied by “warehouses “and these warehouses became houses once an extra floor was added to the logistical area. In time, the comfort requirements of contemporary living introduced successive improvements. The outcome saw the rural-based logistical use that was reserved for ground level appropriated for residential use. These building processes seldomly have had the intervention of a designer and can be either odd or sometimes even surprising in their synthesis of vernacular sensibilities with modern possibilities.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

oitoo was commissioned to propose a refurbishment for a house befitting this typology. The initial brief asking to answer the pressing need for thermal comfort and energy efficiency was upgraded to a comprehensive overhaul of the existing structure by seeking a new coherence. 

Save this picture!
© Adriano Mura
© Adriano Mura
Save this picture!
© Adriano Mura
© Adriano Mura

The first step was identifying the strategic issues to solve: the ground floor, originally an all-encompassing garage is now the living area, with insufficient clearance and a scattered layout; the back façade has little relation with the generous backyard; the backyard itself is cluttered with incongruous structures…

Save this picture!
© Adriano Mura
© Adriano Mura
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan - Proposal
Ground floor plan - Proposal
Save this picture!
© Adriano Mura
© Adriano Mura
Save this picture!
Section - Proposal
Section - Proposal
Save this picture!
© Adriano Mura
© Adriano Mura

The updated brief asked for a space geared to hold large family gatherings. The proposal answers this requirement by creating a continuous living room and a new, generous, winter garden facing the backyard, inverting the hierarchy of what used to be “main” and “back”. As a consequence, convenience of use takes priority over public representation as the previous backyard becomes the core of a new private realm of family leisure.

Save this picture!
© Adriano Mura
© Adriano Mura
Save this picture!
© Adriano Mura
© Adriano Mura

The new addition, the double height winter garden, is the key to unlock this new hierarchy. It establishes the backyard as the main façade of the house: an intermediate space connecting ground floor, upper floor and the garden while simultaneously contributing for the passive   climate control for all interior spaces.

Save this picture!
© Adriano Mura
© Adriano Mura

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Oliveira do Douro, 4430 Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
oitoo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsDecoration & OrnamentPortugal
Cite: "Olidouro House / oitoo" [Casa Olidouro / oitoo] 19 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972201/olidouro-house-oitoo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream