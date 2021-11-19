We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Russia
  5. FØRST Sales Office / Architectural Bureau WALL

FØRST Sales Office / Architectural Bureau WALL

FØRST Sales Office / Architectural Bureau WALL

© Daniel Annenkov© Ilya Ivanov

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Moskva, Russia
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Text description provided by the architects. The sales office of the residential complex FØRST is located in close proximity to the residential complex on Avtozavodskaya Street. The office space is divided into several zones: a lobby with a reception desk, a lounge area, a play area for children and a stand with a layout. Along the perimeter there are three meeting rooms, a technical room, a toilet, a mother and child room and a kitchen for staff. The total area of the office is 232 sq.m.

© Daniel Annenkov
© Daniel Annenkov
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

When creating the exterior of the sales office, the architects of the WALL bureau were inspired by scandinavian minimalism and the natural structure of the stone, which is permeated with light - the structural glazing of the facades and on the roof let in daylight, and at night they designate and "highlight" the building. The light lantern on the roof of the complex also refers to the temple architecture, creating a feeling of airiness.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

The main material of the facade and the FØRST residential complex itself is a gray-colored crossbar brick, the entrance area is finished with natural ash wood, and is opened to Avtozavodskaya Street. Inside, the walls of the sales office are finished with veneered mdf panels of a light shade, the floor is micro-cement "for concrete".

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
Section
Section
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Project location

Address:Avtozavodskaya, Moskva, Russia

Architectural Bureau WALL
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsRussia
Cite: "FØRST Sales Office / Architectural Bureau WALL" 19 Nov 2021. ArchDaily.

