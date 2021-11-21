Rochefort Club House and Tennis Hall / Thibaudeau Architecte + Tocrault & Dupuy Architectes

+ 21

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the demolition and reconstruction of the club house and a padel tennis hall. We had to lean against an existing complex. Our decision was in a complex economic and geological context to come and position ourselves as a mask in front of the existing.

In order to bring modernity to the place and create a space that reflects the dynamism of the municipality. We wanted in an eclectic sporting environment to have a virgin building.

The program results in monolithic and sober and simple mineral shapes. We extruded pieces of the overall volume to determine entry and activity locations. The project is made of simple and durable materials. Concrete, Steel and Wood. The interior is stripped of everything. Apparent networks, apparent structure.Users have a blank canvas to compose their new cocoon.