World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. France
  5. Rochefort Club House and Tennis Hall / Thibaudeau Architecte + Tocrault & Dupuy Architectes

Rochefort Club House and Tennis Hall / Thibaudeau Architecte + Tocrault & Dupuy Architectes

Rochefort Club House and Tennis Hall / Thibaudeau Architecte + Tocrault & Dupuy Architectes
Courtesy of Thibaudeau Architecte
Courtesy of Thibaudeau Architecte

Recreation & Training
La Rochelle, France
Courtesy of Thibaudeau Architecte
Courtesy of Thibaudeau Architecte

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the demolition and reconstruction of the club house and a padel tennis hall. We had to lean against an existing complex. Our decision was in a complex economic and geological context to come and position ourselves as a mask in front of the existing.

Courtesy of Thibaudeau Architecte
Courtesy of Thibaudeau Architecte
Courtesy of Thibaudeau Architecte
Courtesy of Thibaudeau Architecte
Courtesy of Thibaudeau Architecte
Courtesy of Thibaudeau Architecte

In order to bring modernity to the place and create a space that reflects the dynamism of the municipality. We wanted in an eclectic sporting environment to have a virgin building.

Courtesy of Thibaudeau Architecte
Courtesy of Thibaudeau Architecte
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Facades
Facades
Courtesy of Thibaudeau Architecte
Courtesy of Thibaudeau Architecte

The program results in monolithic and sober and simple mineral shapes. We extruded pieces of the overall volume to determine entry and activity locations. The project is made of simple and durable materials. Concrete, Steel and Wood. The interior is stripped of everything. Apparent networks, apparent structure.Users have a blank canvas to compose their new cocoon.

Courtesy of Thibaudeau Architecte
Courtesy of Thibaudeau Architecte
Courtesy of Thibaudeau Architecte
Courtesy of Thibaudeau Architecte

Project location

Address:La Rochelle, France

Thibaudeau Architecte
Tocrault & Dupuy Architectes
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingFrance
