Academie Sustainable Co-Housing / B-architecten

- Design Team:Stéphanie Collier, Evert Crols, Emilie Dorekens, Dirk Engelen, Sven Grooten, Karol Grygolec, Lennert Hermans, Lisa Van Com
- Client :Heem
- City:Turnhout
- Country:Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. A former art academy was transformed into a sustainable, high-end co-housing project with communal facilities. Its beautiful façade and the layout of the historical and partially listed buildings were preserved where applicable, but at the same time, the ensemble was thoroughly rethought and modernized.
And since in this case, the style of cohabitation is described as ‘soft co-housing’, there was an aim to ensure each loft or flat had a private terrace or garden.
To meet this requirement, the building located at the back of the site, which had no historical value, was demolished, and replaced by new constructions that connect to the symmetrical main building with an inner courtyard.
Underneath the residential units, mainly located on the upper floors, there is space for offices or communal workplaces with kitchenettes. The collective character of the complex is further expanded with communal recreation areas and shared electric cars and bicycles.