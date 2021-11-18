We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Germany
  5. JIGI Poke Restaurant / VAUST Studio

JIGI Poke Restaurant / VAUST Studio

Save this project
JIGI Poke Restaurant / VAUST Studio

© Robert Rieger© Robert Rieger© Robert Rieger© Robert Rieger+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Berlin, Germany
  • Architects: VAUST Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Robert Rieger
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Robert Rieger
© Robert Rieger

Text description provided by the architects. When the opportunity was presented to design a Poke restaurant, we decided to free the concept from what is already known. This project is about re-evaluating the ideas of how hospitality is organized in times of a pandemic. We strongly reduced the number of possible guests taking a seat at the same time and increased the distances of people sitting across from each other. The majority of the seats are fixed to have a clear management structure within the restaurant.

Save this picture!
© Robert Rieger
© Robert Rieger

The guests are placing their orders at a free-standing cash desk, which transfers the task to an isolated preparation lab where the bowls are processed. The customer takes a seat and picks up the tray once being informed to do so. The process avoids unnecessary crowds and waiting moments.

Save this picture!
© Robert Rieger
© Robert Rieger
Save this picture!
© Robert Rieger
© Robert Rieger
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

A photograph of a Hawaiian fisherman from the year 1907 functions as a role model and gave inspiration for the concept. A man sitting on a rock with just the very essential bit of clothing on his body is preparing his gear to go out and hunt. We appreciate the intimacy, balance, and honesty of this situation. 

Save this picture!
© Robert Rieger
© Robert Rieger
Save this picture!
© Robert Rieger
© Robert Rieger

The guest room transports the idea of an intimate and meaningful experience. Two curvy concrete tables that complement each other capture the room's center attention. Inspired by the fisherman, cut-off granite stones from Norway and wooden stumps present the possibility to take a seat. The table has a rough yet pleasant surface and gives the idea of a terrazzo structure. Boulders of different colorways add a natural and warm color palette to the interior.

Save this picture!
© Robert Rieger
© Robert Rieger

The floor and wall plastering pick up the warm tones and give a natural and earthy atmosphere. Linen curtains with a bespoke hanging system, made of aluminum, complete the seating situation gently. 

Save this picture!
© Robert Rieger
© Robert Rieger

A stone, which is part of the restaurant's corporate identity, slowly spins in the window at the most prominent place of the restaurant. Hand-crafted concrete applications with a rough texture go hand in hand with stainless steel kitchen counters which are separated from the guest room through a large glass. 

Save this picture!
© Robert Rieger
© Robert Rieger

The inside of these given spaces is reminiscent of a fish market hall scenery with its steel and tile surfaces.

Save this picture!
© Robert Rieger
© Robert Rieger

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Berlin, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
VAUST Studio
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsGermany
Cite: "JIGI Poke Restaurant / VAUST Studio" 18 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972116/jigi-poke-restaurant-vaust-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream