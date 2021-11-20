Strong Arm House / MCK Architecture & Interiors

+ 17

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Strong Arm House is the bold response to a demanding brief to suit a busy family of seven who requested a flexible and practical home to suit their evolving needs. A modest bungalow is reconfigured and extended via a contemporary addition to create a sense of place for the young family.

Functionally providing space to eat, play and rest, a home to share years of moments with those closest in one’s life, and to have peace of mind or solitude when needed. Moving towards the rear of the existing home, one anticipates something greater through glimpses of the dynamic interplay of punched light slots and sculptural floating forms creating a dialogue with the existing dwelling.

The abstract projecting pool unites the living space with the garden. Simple planning combined with a robust material palette ensures continuity between the old and the new and forms a backdrop to the color of family life.