Hotel Gasthof Adler / firm Architekten

+ 30

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. How does a hotel develop itself in the middle of a village into a place for locals and guests? How does a renovation develop the design qualities and craftsmanship of an existing ground floor and dining room? The was extensively rebuilt and expanded in 2006. The beer garden is a regional rarity. The old dining rooms, the carefully renovated ground floor, and the excellent kitchen are the existing qualities of the house. In 2019, the daughter and her partner joined the company. The family started to develop the master plan for their future. The hotel should remain a family business.

The main anchors are: the hotel in the middle of the village is an open place for locals and guests. Hotel rooms of high quality in terms of design and craftsmanship are characteristic. In the oldest part of the building, new rooms are being built and the other rooms are being refreshed. A wellness area is built into the semi-basement, providing a wonderful garden view and access to the small outdoor pool.

The new hotel rooms have wooden floors of ash. The walls and ceilings are made of lime plaster. The tailor-made built-in furniture is made of oiled elmwood, complemented by dark green velvet sofas. The bathrooms have a natural stone floor and cream-white hand-made tiles on the walls.

The ceilings are made of clay panels with white clay plaster. The subtle basic lighting and exclusive object lights increase the spatial qualities. The wellness area was surprised with its generosity due to the connected rooms and the beautiful garden view. The entrance area is flushed in colored light and leads to the saunas, showers, or the juice bar with an adjoining relaxation room. A high-gloss polished stainless steel ceiling in the showers seduces the view upwards.

The wooden relaxation room contains specially designed loungers and matching niches made of dark blue textiles. Generous French doors lead to the outside area. Here the guest can lay on loungers or sit on the sandblasted concrete steps around the fountain. A few steps higher is the outdoor pool from which one can look through the village into the mountain scenery. The architectural transformation of the main conceptual anchors enables the hotel guest to stay in touch with locals and the region. He is able to be an active participant or a silent observer.