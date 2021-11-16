We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Japan
  5. Pascal Oita Guest Office / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Pascal Oita Guest Office / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Save this project
Pascal Oita Guest Office / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

© AiFOTO© AiFOTO© AiFOTO© S Co., Ltd.+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices
Kunisaki, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© AiFOTO
© AiFOTO

Text description provided by the architects. This is a minimal architecture in which to hold meetings with visiting clients who have come for observation or examinations. As well as dissolving into its surroundings, the architecture’s interplay with nature elevates them both, and we explored ways to flawlessly connect the interior and exterior.

Save this picture!
© AiFOTO
© AiFOTO
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© AiFOTO
© AiFOTO

The frameshaped building cuts out the landscape, transparent and mirror-like glass creates one anew, and the ripples of water and light produce movement in a still architecture.

Save this picture!
© AiFOTO
© AiFOTO

Rather than merely erasing its architectural presence, the architecture also engineers its own scenery and lingers in it—this is the building we have envisioned.

Save this picture!
© S Co., Ltd.
© S Co., Ltd.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:200 Akimachi Shimobaru, Kunisaki, Oita 873-0231, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesJapan
Cite: "Pascal Oita Guest Office / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers" 16 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972013/pascal-oita-guest-office-taisei-design-planners-architects-and-engineers> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream