Pascal Oita Guest Office / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

+ 18

Design Team: Hiroyuki Hirai, Yuki Teramoto

Client: Pascal Oita Corporation

Architects: TAISEI DESIGN PLANNERS ARCHITECTS & ENGINEERS

City: Kunisaki

Country: Japan

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This is a minimal architecture in which to hold meetings with visiting clients who have come for observation or examinations. As well as dissolving into its surroundings, the architecture’s interplay with nature elevates them both, and we explored ways to flawlessly connect the interior and exterior.

The frameshaped building cuts out the landscape, transparent and mirror-like glass creates one anew, and the ripples of water and light produce movement in a still architecture.

Rather than merely erasing its architectural presence, the architecture also engineers its own scenery and lingers in it—this is the building we have envisioned.