We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Sweden
  5. Villa MSV / Johan Sundberg Arkitektur

Villa MSV / Johan Sundberg Arkitektur

Save this project
Villa MSV / Johan Sundberg Arkitektur

© Markus Linderoth© Markus Linderoth© Markus Linderoth© Markus Linderoth+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Sweden
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Markus Linderoth
© Markus Linderoth

Text description provided by the architects. MSV lies at the heart of a stately pine forest, beside the white beaches of Ljunghusen. Though it is designed as a home for a couple, the house provides space for friends, children, and grandchildren.

Save this picture!
© Markus Linderoth
© Markus Linderoth
Save this picture!
© Markus Linderoth
© Markus Linderoth

Through its form and placement on site, the house demarcates three distinct garden spaces, each with its own character. Towards the east and the morning sun, a patio connects the kitchen and living room. The western facade offers spaces for sitting, socializing, and dining.

Save this picture!
© Markus Linderoth
© Markus Linderoth
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Markus Linderoth
© Markus Linderoth

The southern wing of the house, containing the sauna, bathing, and relaxation area, sits in direct connection to a patio and a long narrow pool.

Save this picture!
© Markus Linderoth
© Markus Linderoth

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Johan Sundberg Arkitektur
Office

Products

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden
Cite: "Villa MSV / Johan Sundberg Arkitektur" 15 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971878/villa-msv-johan-sundberg-arkitektur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream