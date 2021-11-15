Villa MSV / Johan Sundberg Arkitektur

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. MSV lies at the heart of a stately pine forest, beside the white beaches of Ljunghusen. Though it is designed as a home for a couple, the house provides space for friends, children, and grandchildren.

Through its form and placement on site, the house demarcates three distinct garden spaces, each with its own character. Towards the east and the morning sun, a patio connects the kitchen and living room. The western facade offers spaces for sitting, socializing, and dining.

The southern wing of the house, containing the sauna, bathing, and relaxation area, sits in direct connection to a patio and a long narrow pool.