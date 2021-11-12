We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

A Hidden House / Engel Architecten

A Hidden House / Engel Architecten

Nimega, The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. In the wooded and accidental surroundings of Nijmegen, a modest city in the eastern part of the Netherlands lies a beautifully hidden plot, hardly visible from the street. An ideal place to live. At the end of 2016, Engel Architects was approached by the owner, a young family from Nijmegen, with the request to design their dream house here. It had to be a modern house but one with a warm feeling, to be relatively large but feel modest.

The house is quite modern and designed with a certain elegance and sophistication. The overhangs give the house an intimate character, the large glass surfaces bring nature inside. The building volume is made up of four asymmetrical volumes, each of which is closely related to the human scale. The asymmetrical approach of the design makes it possible to size each room exactly to suit the function it is intended for.

Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Cross section E
Cross section E

It was important to the clients that each space was provided with natural daylight. Around the house, the surrounding terrain is lowered in some places, so the natural light can also enter the rooms in the basement.

The roof is designed as a double-curved butterfly roof. This shape does justice to the precise location of the house on the plot and strengthens the relationship of the various rooms with the surrounding garden.

The materialization of the house is the result of careful consideration of various materials on the plot itself. The light brick from which the house is constructed fits perfectly into the green surroundings of the wooded plot. The warm colors of the oak window frames contrast beautifully with it.

The garden design was created by Buro Mien Ruys. In the garden, you can dwell, walk and disappear. Straight lines are kept to a minimum. In some places, the trees and plants reach as far as the house, so the green character of the plot can almost literally be felt inside the house.

Cite: "A Hidden House / Engel Architecten" 12 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971824/a-hidden-house-engel-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

