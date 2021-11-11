We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. China
  5. Westlake University / HENN

Westlake University / HENN

Save this project
Westlake University / HENN
Save this picture!
Courtesy of HENN
Courtesy of HENN

Courtesy of HENNCourtesy of HENNCourtesy of HENNCourtesy of HENN+ 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University
Hangzhou Shi, China
  • Partner In Charge:Martin Henn
  • Project Director:Hans Funk
  • Design Director:Leander Adrian
  • Project Team:Mostafa Seleem, Tongtong Gong, Jingyi Zhou, Yaxi Yang, Clemens Schiffer, Yuchen Wang, Lingyue Zeng, Rachna Hiteshbhai Kothari, Janine Parvis, Kathrin Stamm, Phyllis Buschmeyer, Kathrin Schiffelholz, Katrin Jacobs, Sahra Gehrke, Anna Cwik, Tiffany Taraska, Ayk Martirosyan, Tu Ba Hoang Ly, Nemanja Crnobrnja, Fredrik Werner, Oliver Franke, Peter Lee, Denise Gellinger, Andre Serpa, Jovan Topalovic, Ibrahim Saad, Attila Horvath
  • City:Hangzhou Shi
  • Country:China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of HENN
Courtesy of HENN

Text description provided by the architects. HENN’s ambitious proposal for Westlake University solidifies China’s position as a global leader in scientific and technological research. The world-class research institution will be constructed in two phases: the first in Fall 2021 and the second in 2022. It will house state-of-the-art academic facilities, laboratories, offices, sports facilities, retail, restaurants, and housing for an international body of students and faculty.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of HENN
Courtesy of HENN

HENN’s design for the Westlake campus addresses a range of scales and needs, from individual buildings to its urban-scale master plan. The site is defined as a series of concentric rings that organize the campus both physically and conceptually: the Academic Loop, the Water Loop, and the Living Loop.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of HENN
Courtesy of HENN

Each major - Medicine, Biology, Sciences, and Computer Sciences - is housed in a separate building. Composed of staggered rectangular glass volumes with stone frames, the buildings appear to hover above the ground. Each building is uniquely detailed with colorful accents and custom mullion patterns. These articulated courtyard buildings are strung like beads on the bracelet of the Academic Loop in order to promote connection interdisciplinary exchange.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of HENN
Courtesy of HENN

The Academic Loop is the dense intellectual and social core of the university. The dynamic, double-height space offers panoramic vistas through and into the buildings it connects. Its circular form contains communal spaces, meeting spaces, seminar rooms, and laboratories. At the center of the loop is the University’s central park - a beautiful garden for retreat, contemplation, and socialization.

Save this picture!
Academic ring plan
Academic ring plan
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

The campus is encircled by a tranquil waterway, bridged by 12 pedestrian and vehicular paths. Like spokes on a wheel, the bridges connect the campus to the verdant Living Loop where freestanding residential buildings for students and faculty are located. Surrounded by shops, restaurants, and sports facilities, the outer ring transforms the campus into a bustling city. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of HENN
Courtesy of HENN

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:China, Zhejiang Sheng, Hangzhou Shi, Xihu Qu, 龙山街18号云栖小镇石, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HENN
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityChina
Cite: "Westlake University / HENN" 11 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971808/westlake-university-henn> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream