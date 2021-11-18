We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

GOMotor Store / NORA studio

GOMotor Store / NORA studio
© Luís Díaz Díaz
  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Industrial Architecture, Offices, Store
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: NORA studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  71042 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Luís Díaz Díaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, BPM Lighting, Cortizo, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects: Marina Munar Bonnin, Rafel Capó Quetglas, Pau del Campo Montoliu, Luca Lliteras Roldán
© Luís Díaz Díaz
Text description provided by the architects. Between the cities of Reus and Tarragona there is GOMotor, a second-hand vehicle shop with an exhibition center, located in an area of ​​6600m². The project seeks to display a high stock of vehicles in the most visual way possible. Due to their number, it is necessary to see them in a row, but the parallel arrangement would only show us the cars from the front. Parked diagonally, however, we can quickly capture its overall picture. For this reason, the obliquity of the parking lots is taken as the norm and a grid of axes in three directions is established instead of a classic orthogonal grid. On top of the triangulation, a structural system is developed that spans the project area while adapting to each part of the program.

© Luís Díaz Díaz
© Luís Díaz Díaz
© Luís Díaz Díaz
The system consists of a set of bars supported by an aggregation of repeating metal trees. Each tree is made up of a tubular column connected to three inclined beams, or branches, which place the vertices of the frame where the converging bars lay.

© Luís Díaz Díaz
© Luís Díaz Díaz
On the edge of the complex, there are four hexagonal buildings that contain a complementary program to the exhibition area. Except for this point, the rest of the structure is uncovered. The bars, in addition to determining the display area, illuminate the vehicles. Along with the buildings, the general structure is covered generating porches at a higher height. The overlapping of roofs indicates the access areas, and the change in scale helps to articulate the role of each building in the complex.

Plan a
Scheme
Plan b
The enclosure of the buildings is made up of micro-perforated sheets placed on profiles anchored to the columns. The roofs, made up of triangular planes in dialogue with the structure, are made using sandwich panels. The four buildings are grouped into two sets: one dedicated to mechanical workshop areas and the other to offices. The workshops take advantage of the full height of the buildings. This is used to locate a vehicle lift system, as well as an isolated painting chamber.

© Luís Díaz Díaz
The work buildings, on the other hand, are divided into two floors. On the lower floor, there is a meeting and rest area and a space to photograph the vehicles. The upper floor contains the offices. Due to the characteristics of this space, unlike the workshops, the interior is covered with finishes that hide the supporting structure and provide thermal insulation. On the ground floor, the façade rises from the ground, leaving a visual strip open to the outside. Above, a horizontal stripe of windows let in an optimal light for the work, filtered through the sheet.

© Luís Díaz Díaz
Address:Carrer de Reus, 08022 Barcelona, Spain

