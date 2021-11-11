We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  5. NMS Residence / Arstudio – Arnon Nir Architecture + Ishai Breslauer Architecture

© Amit Geron

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Mishmeret, Israel
© Amit Geron
Text description provided by the architects. On a unique plot in the metropolis of Tel Aviv that combines a extraordinary views and an organic farm, the customer wanted to establish a residential complex for the family.

© Amit Geron
Elevation
Elevation
© Amit Geron
The brief was to establish a main house for the owner couple who wanted to enjoy the benefits of the plot and would be an architectural daring but also a perfect combination and integration between exterior and interior, between architecture and landscape development and between public and private spaces. The building includes luxurious accommodation and hosting spaces on the entrance floor that enjoy and connects directly to the pool and outdoor living areas. While the private sleeping and bathing spaces on the upper floor enjoy more distant views of the plot and horizon .

© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
Next to it is located a smaller residential building that contains the adolescent children's rooms and a separate entrance to the family office on the lower level Between the two buildings is located the swimming and the reflection pool that is used by the occupants of both houses.

South Elevation
South Elevation
© Amit Geron
The combination of natural materials like natural stone (Granite Castro d'Aire imported from Portugal), natural Cedar wood in floors and pergolas, and rough but minimal cast iron framing together with the large ceiling-to-floor window - produce the same total harmony, flow and integration of interior and exterior.

© Amit Geron
Arstudio – Arnon Nir Architecture
Ishai Breslauer Architecture
