Architects, not Architecture: Dong Gong from Vector Architects

Save this picture! Alila Yangshuo, Guangxi / Vector Architects. Image © Vector Architects, Su Shengliang

In an ever more connected world Architects, not Architecture supports the cultural exchange in the architecture community and connects architects on a personal level beyond borders. If you’ve missed out on it in recent times, here is the talk from Dong Gong, founder and design principal of Vector Architects, who is based in Shanghai, China.

In the digital event on march 24th 2021, Dong Gong decided to design his talk around a curated selection of his own drawings. These were made in different episodes of his life and connected well to his personal development as an architect. In his college years at Tsinghua University, he remembered the weekly drawing excursions with his Professor Hongzhi Zou and a selected group of students who were told to explore the same cornfield through different climate situations, perspectives and atmospheres in order to sharpen their skills for observation. Until today, hand-drawing and painting during sight-visits is a major part of Dong Gong’s design process.

Due to the outstanding response of the first Virtual World Tour, the team of AnA decided to set up a second Season of the Virtual World Tour starting from October 17th, 2021. Until December 8th you will be able to listen to architects stories from Hong Kong, Brazil, Japan, United States (L.A.), and Turkey. With Japanese architect and Pritzker Prize laureate Toyo Ito, the VWT Season 2 will have its biggest highlight on Wednesday, November 17th, 2021.

Amongst others, AnA invited personalities such as Elizabeth Diller (Diller, Scofidio + Renfro, USA), Simon Alford (RIBA President, United Kingdom), Gabriella Carillo (TALLER Gabriela Carrillo), Steven Holl (Steven Holl Architects, United States) and Maria Warner Wong (WoW Architects, Singapore). Of course the talks have been archived on Architects, not Architecture’s website and the specific archdaily tag so that you can re-watch these.