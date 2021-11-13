No. 5 Service Station of the Ecological Corridor around Erhai Lake / 3andwich Design / He Wei Studio

+ 37

Principal Architects: Wei He, Long Chen

Design Team: Ziyi Wang, Xiangting Meng, Yuexiao Wan, Wanchen Sang

Structural Consultant: Congjian Pan

Team Members: Honghai Qi, Xianyu Liu, Bing Xu, Wen Chen, Qiang Li, Yunsong Gan

The Client: Dali Cang Er Invetstment and Construction Co., Ltd.

Partners: Beijing VAGE Institute of Architectural Design & Planning Co. Ltd

City: Dali

Country: China

Save this picture! Sail installation in lights. Image © Weiqi Jin

Background and site: cluster design and a low-lying land without seeing Erhai Lake. The construction of the ecological corridor around Erhai Lake is an important measure for the regional governance of the west of Erhai Lake. The elimination of illegal buildings within 150 meters along the blue line of Erhai Lake has formed an ecological corridor in the west of the sea, alleviated the relationship between man and nature, and also provided an opportunity for tourists to approach and enjoy Erhai Lake. In order to better serve the people of the ecological corridor, the local government invited 10 well-known domestic architects to design the cluster of 20 service stations along the ecological corridor. 3andwich Design/He Wei Studio is responsible for the design of No. 5 and No. 6 service stations.

Save this picture! Bird’s eye view of the architecture in night. Image © Weiqi Jin

No. 5 service station is located in a north-south shuttle-shaped site in Xiajiyi Village, Dali Town, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture. It is about 84 meters long from north to south and 26 meters wide from east to west. The east side of the site is close to the bicycle lane around the lake, opposite the road is the ecological wetland and Erhai Lake, which is about 50m away. The west side is close to Xiaojiyi Village and a large area of farmland, overlooking Cangshan Mountain. The site is a natural low-lying land. The original elevation is about 1.5m lower than the bicycle lane and the surrounding farmland. There is nothing special about the surrounding landscape. Trees block the line of sight towards Erhai Lake, which brings challenges to the design.

Save this picture! Tie-dyed sails reflect the sunset. Image © Weiqi Jin

Concept: memory of Erhai fishing sails. In a sense, this is not a standard building, which can be a structure or a device. The design inspiration comes from the response to the traditional sailboat of the Dali Bai nationality. Since the closure of fishing in Erhai Lake, the traditional Bai sailboats have gradually withdrawn from the historical stage. The little white sails and uneven masts on the lake have also become people's long memory, which makes one sigh. This year, there are no traditional sailboats in Erhai Lake, and most of the small fishing boats on the shore are idle. This historical transformation has attracted the designer's attention, and hopes to use this project to express the commemoration of the traditional life of "fishing near the water".

Save this picture! Relationship between architecture and Erhai Lake. Image © Weiqi Jin

Based on the above concept, the designer puts forward the idea of "setting up a sail by Erhai Lake" and boldly responds to the site by means of artistic and expressionism: using the height difference of the site, burying all functional spaces semi-underground on the side away from Erhai Lake, and hide them by covering the soil on the roof; Exposed to the vision of passers-by is a sail of 9 meters high and 14 meters wide, which is set up on the bank of Erhai Lake like a sculpture. The cloth surface of the sail adopts the traditional tie-dyeing pattern of the Bai nationality, while the blue and white colors echo the sky of Dali. In the design, the sail can be replaced. In the future, patterns can be changed in combination with different activities to make architecture a medium.

Save this picture! Relationship between device on half slope and bicycle lane. Image © Weiqi Jin

Architecture: hidden under the green hill. The service station building has three functional spaces: a semi-underground covered public restroom and leisure bar, and an observation platform standing on the hill. Through the treatment of site elevation difference and building covering soil, the design team has formed the use moving lines of different functional spaces: on the east side, a ramp is set near the bicycle lane to guide people to the viewing platform; The middle part of the earth covered building is disconnected, and the channel is enclosed by a V-shaped stone wall on the plane, leading to the outdoor space facing Cangshan Mountain on the west side, as well as the public restroom and leisure bar. The two paths correspond to the mountain climbing crowd and the resting crowd respectively, and the moving lines are clear and do not interfere with each other.

Save this picture! Bird’s eye view of the sail installation. Image © Weiqi Jin

The main functional space of the building is hidden under the hill. The entrance is on the west side and back to the bicycle lane, relatively quiet and private. The main body is reinforced concrete structure, and the external wall adopts local masonry practice; The restroom and leisure bar respectively use U-glass and high permeability glass as daylighting medium to form different degrees of privacy and meet their respective functional requirements. The wooden window system provides ventilation for the semi-underground space without damaging the facade rhythm. The building is equipped with polygonal skylights, which not only bring more daylight to the interior but also add visual changes to the green "hill" on the roof of the building. The outdoor space on the west side is also paved with local rubble, and the elevation is 1.5m lower than the surrounding, forming a good sense of enclosure. During the design process, 4 trees in the site are reserved to provide shade for the site, and the tree pool is used to form rest seats.

Save this picture! Night view of the sail installation. Image © Weiqi Jin

Viewing platform and sail: sign and look at the high point of Erhai Lake. The roof of the building is inclined and covered with soil to form a micro terrain facing the greenway and Erhai Lake. Visitors can walk, sit and talk on this green hill. The viewing platform and sail device stand on the green hill and become the symbol of the area. They are supported by 6 steel masts, and the sail is composed of 10 outdoor canvas with custom tie-dye patterns hanging on both sides. Through the Z-shaped ramp, people can reach the viewing platform at an elevation of 6.5m. This is the slightly high point of the greenway park around Erhai Lake, where people overlook the scenery of Erhai Lake over the treetops.

Save this picture! Archtecture and cyclists. Image © Weiqi Jin

The design of sail also brings many challenges to the implementation of landing. In the design process, the team needs to consider the contradiction between resisting huge wind load and the lightness of the structure. By weighing and considering the technical problems such as wind resistance, project cost, durability, and construction convenience, the design team abandoned the scheme of wood structure as the main structure of sail and finally decided to adopt the treatment method of steel structure covered with wood grain transfer aluminum plate. In addition, the viewing platform and ramp are supported by a single column, which also weakens the bulkiness of the structure to the greatest extent.

Save this picture! Architecture viewed from village’s perspective. Image © Weiqi Jin

The sail is not simply suspended vertically but gives lateral support at different elevations to increase the wind resistance and form a sense of momentum and rhythm. The four sides of the sail are provided with steel cables, which are fixed on the steel structure to ensure that the canvas is straight and easy to replace in the future.

Save this picture! Details of ramp and sail cables. Image © Weiqi Jin

Interior: strong colors and dramatic light. The interior design concept of the building continues the concept of "Bai tie-dying”. The design team extracts the representative blue in traditional tie-dyeing technology and puts it into the space to bring users a different feeling of space through strong colors. Leisure bar provides simple catering services for cycling and sightseeing tourists. The wall adopts the patchwork pattern of traditional tie-dyed cloth and blue and white, but it is abstracted with modernity. The bright yellow on the vertical plate of the water table has a comparative and specific effect.

Save this picture! Space of inner courtyard. Image © Weiqi Jin

Save this picture! Night view of inner courtyard. Image © Weiqi Jin

The public restroom has complete functions and is equipped with men's and women's rooms, mother and child service rooms, and toilets for the disabled. The space uses blue tiles as the main material, and the color is unified with the leisure bar. Considering the lighting and privacy requirements of the toilet, the design team adopted frosted U-glass as the facade lighting. From the outside, the hazy semi-transparent U-shaped glass forms an interesting contrast with the rough shape of the rubble wall. In addition, the designer believes that even public toilets can be artistic. Therefore, a circular water ripple device and a circular skylight are specially designed at the entrance of the public toilet. When the light enters, the three circles in the space echo each other, increasing the interest of the space.



Save this picture! Interior of restroom. Image © Weiqi Jin

Conclusion: create a relaxed and vivid service station for Haixi. The Sails Service Station (No. 5 service station) can be not only a building but also a work of art, a device related to the water, sky, wind, and people of Erhai Lake. For this service station, the designers of 3andwich Design use an alternative way to build it. It is transparent, lightweight, even a little cool, and can interact with people, the environment, and events. This design does not want to give users too heavy feelings. On the contrary, it responds to the natural conditions and historical context of the site in an open way and becomes the connection point between the environment and people.