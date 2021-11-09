We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Bauman Loft / Nefa Architects

Bauman Loft / Nefa Architects

© Ilya Ivanov© Ilya Ivanov© Ilya Ivanov© Ilya Ivanov+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Renovation
Moscow, Russia
  • Architects: Nefa Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  53
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ilya Ivanov
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Delo design, Ikea, VitrA
  • Lead Architects: Dmitry Ovcharov, Elena Mertsalova
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Text description provided by the architects. This project by NefaArchitects is located in a historical building of a tea sorting facility, freshly repurposed as a residential cluster. The building was designed in the early 20th century (before1917) and is an excellent example of the red brick industrial architecture of that era.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

For us, this job was particularly appealing because of the necessity to fit all the essentials of an apartment in such a compact cubicle space.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

The solution was to introduce levels, using ceilings height (4,3m); Entrance, sofa & kitchen area are located on the bottom level; the Second level is raised to the height of the windowsill, and used for the bedroom compartment; the Third level is bathroom and wardrobe.

Plan
Plan

Colour scheme of the project is white with accents of blue and black graphical details, such as the bedroom partition frame, stair railings, light, and electrical accessories.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

The main design accent is the sliding bedroom partition, where we used textured glass with a linear pattern, combined in a multi-direction scheme to create an optical effect that reveals when the sliding part is in motion.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Overall the studio looks minimalistic and nevertheless has all the functions of the “ individual living cell”, with enough storage space, a kitchen equipped with all the appliances, and a full-size bathroom. Custom-made bar\dining table is movable and can be adjusted in the space as desired. Also, there is a folding screen for watching movies.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Moscow, Russia

Cite: "Bauman Loft / Nefa Architects" 09 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971572/bauman-loft-nefa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

