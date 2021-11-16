We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Marista Santo Antônio School / Hype Studio

Marista Santo Antônio School / Hype Studio

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
High School
Sinop, Brazil
  Authors:Fernando Balvedi, Jean Grivot, Maurício Santos, Luísa Konzen, Bruno Carvalho, Luis Bonilla, Naiara Braghirolli Forneck, Pedro Dal Molin
  Project Team:Daieli Kunz, Belisa Peres, Luis Klein, Clarel Ely, Daniela Cotta, Pedro Groch
  Electrical & Plumbing:SPM Engenharia
  Waterproofing:Compat
  Prefabrication Consultant:Grupo HFC
  Bim Consultants:Projetabim
  City:Sinop
  Country:Brazil
© Fellipe Lima
Text description provided by the architects. Santo Antônio Marist School is a large place where everything is integrated, creating opportunities for meetings and playful, ludic activities in places where people would normally just pass by. The corridors are large, generous spaces that allow different setups based on the furniture and the educator’s creativity.

© Fellipe Lima
Aware of the importance of the physical space in people’s interactions and its impact on school learning, our challenge in this project was materializing the spirit of Marist education, both in its tradition and its capacity for transformation and evolution over time.

© Fellipe Lima
© Fellipe Lima
It took 1 year from the first sketches to the completion of Phase 1, thanks to construction techniques such as precast concrete and steel, besides all projects being developed in BIM, making the interaction among designers much quicker.

© Fellipe Lima
Our goal was to create a building with simple solutions and a beautiful and rich environment, easily transformable, allowing for shared experiences, new discoveries, and the search for knowledge throughout the school journey.

© Fellipe Lima
© Fellipe Lima
All activities happen on two floors connected by a large atrium where we find mezzanines, voids, bleachers, and gardens. All rooms are visually open to this internal space and to the outside as well. The idea is that this atrium adapts and transforms itself according to people’s needs. For example, the bleachers can be a place for collaboration and also turn into a place for theater performances.

© Fellipe Lima
Ground Floor Plan
© Fellipe Lima
The chapel located in the heart of the school can be fully integrated with the auditorium for indoor activities. The large atrium also serves this purpose, hosting any kind of activity imagined – the reason why there are several spaces of different sizes along the atrium, capable of accommodating a small group of students, an entire class, or even the entire school.

© Fellipe Lima
The project is divided into two phases. Phase 1 – 6.594 sq m (65,594 sq ft) – already received its first classes of students in 2020.

After completion, the school will be 12.230 sq m (131,730 sq ft) with over 40 educational spaces and a capacity for over 1.200 students. Besides classrooms, there are courtyards suited for different levels of education, a multisport indoor arena, multipurpose auditorium, robotics lab, sports fields, laboratories, chapel, library, among other spaces.

© Fellipe Lima
Address:Av. dos Tarumãs, 4300 - Jardim Maringá, Sinop - MT, 78556-404, Brazil

Hype Studio
Cite: "Marista Santo Antônio School / Hype Studio" 16 Nov 2021.

