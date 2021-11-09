We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Hana House / Dim Studio

Hana House / Dim Studio

Hana House / Dim Studio

Courtesy of Dim Studio

Houses
Vietnam
  Architects: Dim Studio
  Area:  147
  Year:  2021
  Architects:Dim Studio
  Country:Vietnam
Courtesy of Dim Studio
Courtesy of Dim Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The project is on a riverside site in a city on the verge of new urban development. The owner of this house is Mrs. Huong - a fashion designer. When designing the house, Mrs. Huong said that: For her, the house is a work of art where everyone in the family can experience every step of the way. That is also the goal set when designing the house.  

Courtesy of Dim Studio
Courtesy of Dim Studio
Courtesy of Dim Studio
Courtesy of Dim Studio

A house is a place for the family to live, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Not only that, but this is also a place to relax, to come back after a long day of work. Based on the wishes and the existing context, we create a house with an introspective space, focusing on the connection of activities of family members.

Courtesy of Dim Studio
Courtesy of Dim Studio
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
Courtesy of Dim Studio
Courtesy of Dim Studio
Courtesy of Dim Studio
Courtesy of Dim Studio
Plan - 2nd Floor
Plan - 2nd Floor

We use a contrasting structure with simple squares wrapped around the outside in contrast to the winding lines and complex interlocking structure of the space. This helps promote the original desire of the homeowner to avoid interacting with the outside space and focus on the interior space. Inside is a winding core space that creates an interesting viewing experience for the members of the house. The hollow part is also the lung of the house, where light, wind, and trees are concentrated. This core is also an open space, connecting the spaces using the kitchen, living room and blurring the boundary between inside and outside. All combined with the laughter of family members creates a lively atmosphere.

Courtesy of Dim Studio
Courtesy of Dim Studio

The approach of the house is a pleasant experience. With a view from the outside of the house like a big box, pure white, outstanding and unique, it creates curiosity and interest in wanting to get closer. An entrance with a large gate and gradually narrowing to the door creates a feeling of narrowness for people entering. Stepping through the door is a completely open space. Living space, kitchen, living, and resting space are connected through the corridor, the straight stairs curving right with the space, once again promoting the contrasting image, creating an interesting frame.

Courtesy of Dim Studio
Courtesy of Dim Studio

Each location in the house has a different perspective that is intentionally created an interesting picture. We arranged spaces according to the winding line to maximize the connection between inside and outside, solid and empty, people and nature.

Courtesy of Dim Studio
Courtesy of Dim Studio

The structure of the house comprises distinct contrasts:

Square - round

Curved - straight

Courtesy of Dim Studio
Courtesy of Dim Studio
Courtesy of Dim Studio
Courtesy of Dim Studio

Created from a rectangular shape, the house as a living entity connects people with complementary nature and blends to exist. In addition, human activities take place differently, creating a different spatial picture.

Courtesy of Dim Studio
Courtesy of Dim Studio

Dim Studio
