We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Asylum
  4. Spain
  5. The Nursing Home at Oleiros / TCU Arquitectos

The Nursing Home at Oleiros / TCU Arquitectos

Save this project
The Nursing Home at Oleiros / TCU Arquitectos

© Luis Díaz Díaz© Luis Díaz Díaz© Luis Díaz Díaz© Luis Díaz Díaz+ 43

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Asylum
Spain
  • Architects: TCU Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4990
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Lead Architects: Daniel G. Tello, Pedro Cardenal García
  • Design Team:Daniel G. Tello, Pedro Cardenal García, Javier Benito Montoya, Hector Moro Fuentes, Antonio Olavarrieta
  • Clients:Thor Spain
  • Collaborators:Ignacio Perez
  • Country:Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Text description provided by the architects. This nursing home al Oleiros is a perfect example of what good architecture is: becoming the most restrictive starting conditions into the supporting axis of its development. 

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The programme of this home with 140 places is accommodated across 4991m2 in four floors plus a great covered terrace, which provides a private, outdoor place. Ground floor includes a 62 places-parking and General Services (Laundry, Kitchen, Warehouse and Changing Room Facilities). This level is the building’s base. Its architectural value is its discontinuous and porous design instead massive. This remains “hórreos”, typical Galician architecture. 

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Next to the hall Entrance, a beautiful promenade over the ground floor begins. It is softly articulated by several light entries. Distribution is clear and legible from the route’s start, which allows a safety and comfortable navigation throughout the Units. This issue becomes extremely important in and elderly home. Three autonomous Living-Units grow from the base, connected by light walkways trough communal areas. These Units are designed in accordance with the same scheme: public-filter-private areas. Coliving room, kitchenette and visit room are placed at public zone; filter contains the main corridor and vertical core and, private area is formed by individual and double bedrooms, finally.

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The crossable green roof is intended for recreative, private use as well as perfect place to spend time with the loved ones. This fifth façade gains depth because of the lower-level views, with green and wooded surfaces. 

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

This Elderly House demonstrates its complete architectural quality by getting an Excellence Breeam score. It is important to remark the strong adaptability that Coliving-Units offers. The design is able to ensure not only fire compartmentalization, but also isolating areas in case of disease requirements. A perfect connection between form and function goes through the whole project.

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rua Uxio Novoneyra, 15179, A Coruña, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TCU Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareasylumSpain
Cite: "The Nursing Home at Oleiros / TCU Arquitectos" [Residencia para personas mayores en Oleiros / TCU Arquitectos] 15 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971449/the-nursing-home-at-oleiros-tcu-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream