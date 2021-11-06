We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Casa P406 / Orfali & Ehrenfeld

Casa P406 / Orfali & Ehrenfeld

Save this project
Casa P406 / Orfali & Ehrenfeld

© Gonzálo Carrasco A© Gonzálo Carrasco A© Gonzálo Carrasco A© Gonzálo Carrasco A+ 24

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Quilimari, Chile
  • Architects: Orfali & Ehrenfeld
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  115
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Gonzálo Carrasco A
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Arauco, Dap Ducasse, Kitchencenter, Ledstudio, Servicontainer, Trimble Navigation, Wasser
  • Lead Architects: Ignacio Orfali, Felipe Ehrenfeld
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Gonzálo Carrasco A
© Gonzálo Carrasco A

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Quilimarí, 25km from Los Vilos, a historic settlement in which there are cultural fragments that date back to the colony. The request consists of the design and construction of a summer house located on the slopes of the “puntiagudo” hill, on an irregular and difficult to access terrain, together with the arduous task to found local workers for the construction, defined the axes of the design. We think of the house from the maritime container, as a portable modular structure to be able to pre-assemble in a local workshop far from the destination, with the idea of shortcutting the construction process time in the final site. For this we used four high cube containers [12x2.35x2.7m], as it should be to their greater free height, three were sized in half to join longitudinally through the side faces to build a unique environment whose dimensions are around 70m². With them we assembled the lower floor, where the program was destined to the public area of the house, extended by means of a glazed facade towards the view of the valley and distant sea. Strongly oriented to the south, it was necessary to develop a linear skylight close to the north wall to provide sunlight to the interior.

Save this picture!
© Gonzálo Carrasco A
© Gonzálo Carrasco A

For the second floor we use an entire container, projected for rooms, we pursue to separate it and establish another relationship with the landscape, the difference in length between levels 1 and 2 enabled the possibility of developing a terrace on the roof floor, achieving at the same time on the first floor a marked presence of this volumetry. Considering in the second level the slim width of 2,35 meters that the container has, we opened one of its lateral faces to expand it, forming a V that added 150 centimeters to the center, without losing the shape at the ends of the container and providing the necessary space to develop the circulations and the living spaces. The adjustment in the shape of the container [Level + 2.80] and the intention of shading to avoid excessive overheating during the summer season, was solved with an exon structure as a membrane that seeks to homogenize the volumetry and separate the lower volume to the upper one, like a sculpture that needs a pedestal to enhance its value. This skin was developed by a steel structure and impregnated wood pieces spaced to filter the light.

Save this picture!
© Gonzálo Carrasco A
© Gonzálo Carrasco A
Save this picture!
Planta acceso
Planta acceso
Save this picture!
© Gonzálo Carrasco A
© Gonzálo Carrasco A
Save this picture!
Planta baja
Planta baja
Save this picture!
© Gonzálo Carrasco A
© Gonzálo Carrasco A

In accordance with the primitive condition with which the design begins, the interior coatings are simple: vitrified wood for the floors, white impregnanted paint was used for the walls and ceiling. For the appliances in site, We think of them as programmatic elements that help to build the interior space while satisfying their own function; they are objects with a certain geometry that program, fill the empty space while limiting the spaces, making diffuse areas without being rigid enclosures.

Save this picture!
© Gonzálo Carrasco A
© Gonzálo Carrasco A

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Orfali & Ehrenfeld
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Casa P406 / Orfali & Ehrenfeld" [Casa P406 / Orfali & Ehrenfeld] 06 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971434/casa-p406-orfali-and-ehrenfeld> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream