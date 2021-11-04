We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Upside Down House / Sibling Architecture

Upside Down House / Sibling Architecture

Save this project
Upside Down House / Sibling Architecture

© Christine Francis© Christine Francis© Christine Francis© Christine Francis+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation, House Interiors
Abbotsford, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Christine Francis
© Christine Francis

Text description provided by the architects. Upside Down House is an alteration and additions to a single storey Victorian terrace for a growing family of four including Daisy the golden retriever. An undulating roof form on the new first floor is punctuated with large west-facing skylights that reveal the changing sky.

Save this picture!
© Christine Francis
© Christine Francis
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Christine Francis
© Christine Francis

A golden and reflective ceiling lining to this sculptural roof form transforms the house into a giant heliostat, drawing light deep into the ground level areas of the existing terrace. The ceiling also acts to animate the house as people and pets move through the space. The act of living is projected back to the occupants in fleeting ways – capturing playful communication and presenting an alternative perspective of everyday life. The gold throughout the home cheekily references the livelihood of the clients.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Christine Francis
© Christine Francis

Our response to the brief and site maximises floor plan whilst respecting the close living conditions of the neighbours. Custom screening to glazing throughout the upper level mediates the views in and out of spaces, to ensure privacy to adjacent dwellings whilst maximising light intake. Large south-facing window and terrace provides views of the city, neighbouring rooftops and local trees, whilst deftly avoiding neighbouring private open space. Custom screening to glazing throughout the upper level mediates the views in and out of spaces, to ensure privacy to adjacent dwellings whilst maximising light intake.

Save this picture!
© Christine Francis
© Christine Francis
Save this picture!
Diagram 05
Diagram 05

A new roof terrace to the front expands the first-floor living spaces externally, connecting residents with activity on the street below. A beautiful existing brick chimney is central to the terrace and forms a strong focal point whilst providing a perspective of domestic life and Carlton North heritage that is not commonly experienced.

Save this picture!
© Christine Francis
© Christine Francis

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sibling Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsAustralia
Cite: "Upside Down House / Sibling Architecture" 04 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971294/upside-down-house-sibling-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream