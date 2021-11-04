Upside Down House / Sibling Architecture

+ 17

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Upside Down House is an alteration and additions to a single storey Victorian terrace for a growing family of four including Daisy the golden retriever. An undulating roof form on the new first floor is punctuated with large west-facing skylights that reveal the changing sky.

A golden and reflective ceiling lining to this sculptural roof form transforms the house into a giant heliostat, drawing light deep into the ground level areas of the existing terrace. The ceiling also acts to animate the house as people and pets move through the space. The act of living is projected back to the occupants in fleeting ways – capturing playful communication and presenting an alternative perspective of everyday life. The gold throughout the home cheekily references the livelihood of the clients.

Our response to the brief and site maximises floor plan whilst respecting the close living conditions of the neighbours. Custom screening to glazing throughout the upper level mediates the views in and out of spaces, to ensure privacy to adjacent dwellings whilst maximising light intake. Large south-facing window and terrace provides views of the city, neighbouring rooftops and local trees, whilst deftly avoiding neighbouring private open space. Custom screening to glazing throughout the upper level mediates the views in and out of spaces, to ensure privacy to adjacent dwellings whilst maximising light intake.

A new roof terrace to the front expands the first-floor living spaces externally, connecting residents with activity on the street below. A beautiful existing brick chimney is central to the terrace and forms a strong focal point whilst providing a perspective of domestic life and Carlton North heritage that is not commonly experienced.