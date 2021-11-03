We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. Mint House / White on White Studio

Mint House / White on White Studio

Save this project
Mint House / White on White Studio

© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation
Kashan, Iran
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Text description provided by the architects. The mint house project was a renovation of a typical house - without historical architectural value - for an average family in Kashan, with a very limited budget. The main client’s request for this renovation was moving the bathroom from the yard to the interior space, adding a bedroom if possible and complete removal of the elements of the old building, that had tired them over time.

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor

During the demolition, we came across wasted underground space that had been unused for years. But unfortunately, the client insisted on filling this space. What we could do was a barter deal. Remove old upstairs elements as much as possible and get permission to keep the basement instead. In the reconstruction of the ground floor, due to the inefficiency of the old spatial organization of the project, we tried to organize the new space according to the wishes of the client by minimizing the destruction of the internal walls and adding a few limited walls.

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Due to the fact that the old structure of the project was only a load-bearing wall, to remove the middle walls, two columns in the project on axis 4 (4b, 4a) were replaced with new columns and three columns (3c, 3a, 2a) were added in this floor. In order to separate the public spaces (living room and kitchen) from private spaces (bedrooms and bathrooms), the plan was defined in two parts, east, and west. As a result, the bedroom in the western part was demolished and moved to the east. The kitchen and living room were located in the same direction in the western part. Then, the bathroom and toilet spaces, which were located in the yard, were moved into the building by removing the middle skylight, which was completely unused.

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Save this picture!
Section B-B
Section B-B
Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

The limited project area made it difficult to add a third bedroom. The opportunity was the staircase that provided access to the roof through the building. The employer's insistence on maintaining access to the roof from the interior sparked the idea of forming a third room through the staircase! By keeping the landings of the old staircase and demolishing the stairs, a bedroom was defined in 3 levels. Rest space, workspace, and sleep space. A room painted in mint green, with respect to the name of the project.

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

The basement of the project was another potential that was neglected and access to it was blocked for years. In the reconstruction of this section, we preserved the basic features of the building, (arched roof and walls with stone base), and created a small subterranean garden in front of the basement to provide light to the basement, which can be merged and used along with the living space.

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

The overlooked basement was revived into a 40 sqm suite with public and private spaces that fit the contemporary lifestyle of a young professional son of the family. Finally, the projecting facade, which reflects the interior of the project was formed in two independent volumes covered with a cement cover with a simple texture.

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
White on White Studio
Office

Product

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationIran
Cite: "Mint House / White on White Studio" 03 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971267/mint-house-white-on-white-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream