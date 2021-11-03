We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Installations & Structures
  The Netherlands
  Nike HomeCourt Skate Landscape / F31

Nike HomeCourt Skate Landscape / F31

Nike HomeCourt Skate Landscape / F31
© Marcel Veldman
© Marcel Veldman

© Marcel Veldman© Marcel Veldman© Marcel Veldman© Marcel Veldman+ 25

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures, Skatepark
Hilversum, The Netherlands
  Conceptual Direction: Marije de Haas
  Design & Conceptual Direction: Rich Holland
  Structural Design: Bedir Bekar
  Architectural Historian: Iain Borden
  Skate Landscape Contractor: NineYards
  The Bounce Sculpture: iamrubensanchez.com
  Nike Sb Lead: Nike
  Workplace Design Director: Nike
  Project Manager: Nike
  City: Hilversum
© Marcel Veldman
© Marcel Veldman

Text description provided by the architects. Many traditional sports typically operate within a set of rules on a regulated ‘court’. Skateboarding is different, it can be done anywhere with a hard surface, skateboarders often interpret the urban environment in creative and unique ways which are personal, stylistic, and technical.

© Marcel Veldman
© Marcel Veldman
© Marcel Veldman
© Marcel Veldman

The Nike skate landscape is an authentic and inclusive location specially designed to provide skateboarders with a stimulating creative canvas. The diffused edge between skateboarding forms and the public realm identifies skateboarding as a borderless activity. This new kind of hybrid zone is inviting for all users and is a progressive approach to public space, leaving a legacy for others to follow.

© Marcel Veldman
© Marcel Veldman

It has been named a skate landscape because of its combination between traditional- and skateboard architecture. The skate landscape is intended as a public space that incorporates various skate-able elements that are based on topologies that have shaped skateboarding over the past decades, and as such, create a new paradigm in landscape architecture.

Plan
Plan

The Aalto sculpture is the centerpiece and an iteration of Rich Holland’s installation in the Kiasma museum of modern art - The form of the ‘kidney blobs’ is inspired by Alvar Aalto’s seminal 1939 Villa Mairea in Noormarkku, Finland, which features the world's first kidney-shaped swimming pool. According to Avery Trufelman @ 99% invisible (Episode 370) this inspired a whole stream of bowls in California that were skated on by the early pioneers of skateboarding. Essentially, the negative space of such bowls is the form of the Kidney Blobs. The hat dish is inspired by a public sculpture in Israel’s Plaza in Copenhagen (Cobe + Sweco).

Engineering details
Engineering details

The skate landscape is a continuation of exploration on how skateboarding can be intertwined into our cities, it is in contrast to fenced or segregated skateparks, skate plazas, and the idea that skateboarding should be done in a specific enclosed space.

The landscape is freely accessible daily. 

© Marcel Veldman
© Marcel Veldman

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Colosseum 1, 1213 NL Hilversum, The Netherlands

About this office
F31
Office

