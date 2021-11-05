We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Yanluo Sport Part of Shenzheng Maozhou River Greenways / TJAD Original Design Studio

Yanluo Sport Part of Shenzheng Maozhou River Greenways / TJAD Original Design Studio

Yanluo Sport Part of Shenzheng Maozhou River Greenways / TJAD Original Design Studio

a sports park interwoven with wetland. Image © ZY Architectural Photography
continuous corridor bridge and activity field on both sides. Image © ZY Architectural Photography
The arch of the tube is cantilevered at the main entrance of the station to form a stay space. Image © ZY Architectural Photography
transverse walls and arcades. Image © ZY Architectural Photography

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Park
Shenzhen, China
The arch of the tube is cantilevered at the main entrance of the station to form a stay space. Image © ZY Architectural Photography
Text description provided by the architects. Several football fields, several green ponds, and a rest station float on a piece of water, as if the lotus leaves in the lotus pond are gathering and dispersing, forming a public activity site on the right bank of Maozhou River, which has the functions of sports, purifying the wetland, changing clothes and getting wet, and resting and entertainment. The site is far away from the bustling core city of Shenzhen, and the design hopes to retain the original and rough atmosphere of the site. Therefore, the expression form of plain concrete is selected to remove redundant and tedious decorations, so that the structure and space can be directly presented.

a sports park interwoven with wetland. Image © ZY Architectural Photography
In addition to the sports function, another major goal of the park construction is to achieve a certain water purification hydraulic function. In order to reflect this characteristic, the design adopts a reinforced concrete tube arch with a 1.3m outer diameter and 200mm wall thickness to convey the intention of "waterpipe", making it become the core expression element of the space as the horizontal member of the structure.

conceptual analysis diagram
continuous corridor bridge and activity field on both sides. Image © ZY Architectural Photography
Taking the radial axis distance of the tube arch of 2.4m as the basic module, shear walls and I-steel columns are arranged according to the user demand of the functional space for the span. In order to make the building as light as possible and realize the smooth connection between vertical and horizontal components, the design controls the structural thickness size of the barrel arch, wall, and column at 200mm. The column section of 200mm square exceeds the allowable limit of the reinforced concrete column section, so the design finally adopts an I-steel column and inserts concrete in the groove to achieve a smaller column section that meets the requirements of the code. The tube arch complies with the horizontal and vertical arrangement of the vertical members, and its structural form effectively integrates the beam plate, solves the sense of protrusion of the high beam section, achieves the span of 9.6m and the cantilever distance of 4.8m, thus obtaining the free and diffuse feeling of space below.

horizontal eaves corridor. Image © ZY Architectural Photography
the side porch between the "fields". Image © ZY Architectural Photography
The practice of removing the decorative surface with clean water puts forward higher requirements for the concealment of mechanical and electrical equipment pipelines. We adopt the way of air supply from cabinet and ground to avoid the exposure of air conditioning machine and pipeline in the space. The wire is hidden by embedding the wall and top surface.

transverse walls and arcades. Image © ZY Architectural Photography
multidirectional entrance. Image © ZY Architectural Photography
In order to show the structural beauty of the tube arch at night, the lighting form is fully considered. All unidirectional barrel arches are washed and lit by upper lights arranged at misplaced intervals to strengthen the sense of rhythm and sequence of the top surface space. For the functional space below the use of adjustable position and Angle of the track lights to adapt to the changing needs. The cross arch area formed by the intersection of partial two-way barrel arches is for changing clothes, rain, and toilet. The design adopts a customized disc lamp to illuminate the space below through the reflection of the vault, so as to obtain a uniform lighting effect around.

the transparent space of the post. Image © ZY Architectural Photography
courtyard and eaves. Image © ZY Architectural Photography
Dongniujiao Road, Bao'an District, Shenzhen City, China

TJAD Original Design Studio
SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkChina
multi-directional staggered double deck bridge. Image © ZY Architectural Photography

深圳茅洲河碧道工程燕罗体育公园 / 同济原作设计工作室

