Soldout, Musinsa Store / WGNB

Design And Overall Design Direction: Jonghwan Baek

Design And Overall Project Management: Dohan Kim

Construction And Detail Development: Jonghyeon Shin

Construction And Construction Management: Yonghyun Kwon

Client: Musinsa

Designer : WGNB

City: Seongdong-gu

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. Soldout is a recently-established limited=edition sneakers platform brand by Musinsa, which is the largest multi-brand online fashion store in South Korea.

Inspired by a winery containing boutique and rare bottles of wine, we envisioned the space of the limited-edition sneakers market being a “shoes-nary”. When spatializing the shoes-nary, the entire space consists of specialized spaces, including an examination room to check the sneaker’s authenticity, a packaging room, and a showcase to store and exhibit the premium sneakers to the visitors.

For the main sales items’ rare existence, we were to create a stable and balanced platform to shine the light on the showcasing items, and the concept of the “shoes-nary” has spatialized and bestowed the ideal storage and showcase for the limited editions.