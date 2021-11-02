Soldout, Musinsa Store / WGNB

-
Architects: WGNB
- Area: 452 m²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Yong-joon Choi
-
- Design And Overall Design Direction:Jonghwan Baek
- Design And Overall Project Management:Dohan Kim
- Construction And Detail Development:Jonghyeon Shin
- Construction And Construction Management:Yonghyun Kwon
- Client:Musinsa
- Designer :WGNB
- City:Seongdong-gu
- Country:South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Soldout is a recently-established limited=edition sneakers platform brand by Musinsa, which is the largest multi-brand online fashion store in South Korea.
Inspired by a winery containing boutique and rare bottles of wine, we envisioned the space of the limited-edition sneakers market being a “shoes-nary”. When spatializing the shoes-nary, the entire space consists of specialized spaces, including an examination room to check the sneaker’s authenticity, a packaging room, and a showcase to store and exhibit the premium sneakers to the visitors.
For the main sales items’ rare existence, we were to create a stable and balanced platform to shine the light on the showcasing items, and the concept of the “shoes-nary” has spatialized and bestowed the ideal storage and showcase for the limited editions.