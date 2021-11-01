We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. Japan
  A-POC Store / Tokujin Yoshioka

A-POC Store / Tokujin Yoshioka

A-POC Store / Tokujin Yoshioka

© ISSEY MIYAKE INC. Photo: Masaya Yoshimura, Copist

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail, Retail Interiors
Kyoto, Japan
© ISSEY MIYAKE INC. Photo: Masaya Yoshimura, Copist
© ISSEY MIYAKE INC. Photo: Masaya Yoshimura, Copist

Text description provided by the architects. A futuristic space is born in a machiya-style house of Japan’s ancient capital.

© ISSEY MIYAKE INC. Photo: Masaya Yoshimura, Copist
© ISSEY MIYAKE INC. Photo: Masaya Yoshimura, Copist

Inspired by the process in which the clothes of A-POC are born, the space is composed of fixtures that are formed of integrally molded aluminum.

© ISSEY MIYAKE INC. Photo: Masaya Yoshimura, Copist
© ISSEY MIYAKE INC. Photo: Masaya Yoshimura, Copist
© ISSEY MIYAKE INC. Photo: Masaya Yoshimura, Copist
© ISSEY MIYAKE INC. Photo: Masaya Yoshimura, Copist

Like the manufacturing of ISSEY MIYAKE, which fuses technology with handcrafts, this space expresses the contrast of history and the future. 

© ISSEY MIYAKE INC. Photo: Masaya Yoshimura, Copist
© ISSEY MIYAKE INC. Photo: Masaya Yoshimura, Copist

Project location

Address:106 Fukunagachō, Nakagyo Ward, Kyoto, 604-8084, Japan

Tokujin Yoshioka
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailInterior DesignRetail InteriorsJapan
Cite: "A-POC Store / Tokujin Yoshioka" 01 Nov 2021. ArchDaily.

