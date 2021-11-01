A-POC Store / Tokujin Yoshioka

+ 7

Text description provided by the architects. A futuristic space is born in a machiya-style house of Japan’s ancient capital.

Inspired by the process in which the clothes of A-POC are born, the space is composed of fixtures that are formed of integrally molded aluminum.

Like the manufacturing of ISSEY MIYAKE, which fuses technology with handcrafts, this space expresses the contrast of history and the future.