The Power of Timeless Design in a Modern Setting: Five Iconic Bathroom Collections

An icon in architecture and design holds a certain degree of widespread recognition, admiration, and originality, whether it be a famous building, an artwork or a popular piece of furniture. However, it must also be capable of remaining relevant through the years and never go out of style, constantly attracting an audience without having to entirely reinvent itself. In an era dominated by social media and the need for instant gratification, the design industry has become more trend-driven than ever, creating products that die just as fast as they’re born. That is precisely where the value of timelessness lies; classic, high-quality, and long-lasting functional products will rarely become a thing of the past.

Since 1993, German brand AXOR has been personalizing bathrooms by creating innovative and timeless objects for the sink, shower, and bath. In collaboration with internationally renowned designers - Philippe Starck, Antonio Citterio, and Jean-Marie Massaud among them – the company has developed several products that have maintained their elegant essence even in a rapidly changing world.

Below, different faucet expressions from five classic and iconic AXOR collections that have successfully stood the test of time and place.

AXOR Starck: The classic archetype

It all began 27 years ago, when a collaboration with Philippe Starck revolutionized bathroom design. Inspired by historical hand pumps and simple water flows, the AXOR Starck collection portrays a minimalistic aesthetic that embodies only the indispensable features of the mixer. The single-lever faucet is essentially reduced to two cylinders: a vertical base and a diagonal spout topped with the joystick handle. Besides its simplicity and rationality, the design is also versatile – with three handle variants and different options of wash basins, the sink can adapt to different needs and places. No wonder the classic, yet functional and modern design remains as relevant as it was when it first launched in 1994.

AXOR Starck V: Transparent, yet visible

Another Phillippe Starck collection, known as Starck V, features a sculptural wash basin mixer designed to be an eye-catching bathroom element. The faucet is comprised of a glass body that encloses a spiraling vortex formed by a custom jet shaper, exposing the motion of water. Like a controlled fountain, water is released in an ideal degree of centrifugal force with a flow of four liters per minute. To answer various requirements, many elements can be personalized, such as the colored surface, the choice of crystal glass or translucent frosted porcelain, and single-lever or two-hole options that can be positioned according to preference.

AXOR Starck Organic: Functional and sustainable

Inspired by the efficiency of nature, AXOR Starck Organic merges technology and design to create an organic form. Characterized by slender, sculpted, and dynamic shapes that reference natural elements, the faucet is minimalistic in its design, function, and use of resources. Whether at the wash basin, bathtub, or shower, the collection’s mixers integrate water-volume control at the spout to guarantee that no drop is wasted. Therefore, at a standard rate of 3.5 liters per minute, the mixer is able to use 50% less water than standard faucets, responding to water and energy conservation motives.

AXOR Massaud: Inspired by natural elements

Also inspired by elements found in a natural environment, architect Jean-Marie Massaud created a collection that unifies organic and geometric forms into a new design language. While the faucet’s base resembles a blade of grass, the mixer disappears, and the spout transforms into a shelf where descending water emulates a waterfall. A traditional bathroom setting is thus replaced by an innovative system that resembles nature.

AXOR Citterio: A contemporary classic

Updating a former collection from 2003, Italian designer Antonio Citterio conveys the style of Italian neoclassical architecture in an extensive range of products. As an icon of modern bathroom design, AXOR Citterio combines basic geometries - right angles and circles- with smooth, hand-polished, and reflective surfaces. The faucets’ versatility lies in a variety of handle styles (pin, cross, or lever), mixers in multiple heights, and different installation types. Suitable for any bathroom ambiance, the classic collection portrays monumentality and precision with a contemporary design.

As architecture and design must face constant change, it’s a challenge for a product to remain relevant in the long-term. These five iconic collections prove that it’s not always about trends or rapidly changing objects; ultimately, it is the timeless, high-quality pieces that prevail.

