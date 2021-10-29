We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installation
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Paradise Has Many Gates / Ajlan Gharem

Paradise Has Many Gates / Ajlan Gharem

Paradise Has Many Gates / Ajlan Gharem

© Ajlan Gharem

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installation, Temporary Installations
Saudi Arabia
  • Artists: Ajlan Gharem
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  30
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ajlan Gharem
© Ajlan Gharem
© Ajlan Gharem

Text description provided by the architects. Paradise Has Many Gates is Ajlan Gharem’s first installation work - a 10 x 6.5-meter mosque constructed from industrial steel. While true to the design and function of a traditional Islamic place of worship, Ajlan’s mosque is built from the same cage-like material that Western countries use to erect fences along their borders, preventing refugees and illegal immigrants from entering.

© Ajlan Gharem
© Ajlan Gharem

Along with the installation, the work includes a video of the artist and other construction workers building the mosque in the desert outside Riyadh, staging a prayer performance, and then de-installing it.

© Ajlan Gharem
© Ajlan Gharem
Sketches
Sketches
© Ajlan Gharem
© Ajlan Gharem

Evoking feelings of imprisonment and anxiousness by way of its caged structure, while also representing Muslims' center of prayer, this mosque invites all visitors, Muslim and non- Muslim alike, to question how we designate and behave within sacred spaces, and how their meaning will differ between generations and cultures. 

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Saudi Arabia

Ajlan Gharem
Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitInstallationTemporary installationsSaudi Arabia
Cite: "Paradise Has Many Gates / Ajlan Gharem" 29 Oct 2021. ArchDaily.

