We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Cuata II House / Aldana Sánchez

Cuata II House / Aldana Sánchez

Save this project
Cuata II House / Aldana Sánchez

Cortesía de Miguel Aldana© Daniel Ochoa TorresCortesía de Miguel Aldana© Daniel Ochoa Torres+ 14

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Villahermosa, Mexico
  • Design Team:Diana Laura Díaz, Elizabeth Aguilar López
  • Engineering:Juan Carlos Aras, Livens Milfrise, Armando Gómez del Río, Fernando Guerrero
  • Collaborators:Elisa Torruco, Maxieli Cruz, Grecia Sarmiento, Paz Díaz, Eleida Osorio, Fidel Figueroa, Edgar Romero, Juan Ángel Aguilar, Marcelo Torruco, Simón Góngora, Rané Hernández, Marco Antonio Gil, Alexander Pablo, Victor Santana, Oscar Jiménez, Alonso Hernández,
  • City:Villahermosa
  • Country:Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Miguel Aldana
Cortesía de Miguel Aldana

Text description provided by the architects. A white cube compresses the first stage of construction of a residence in a suburban family cluster of narrow grounds, the double-height windows refresh the interiors while the polished finishes resist the intense weather of the Mexican southeast. Twin House II is a progressive residence that belongs to an arrangement of two houses in a subdivided estate located in a private suburb of Villahermosa. Since the properties are narrow, the layout of the buildings sought to generate shared voids for ventilation, lighting, and wide views that could be used for social interaction. The neighborhood has variable lots, self-built housing, and frequent architectural stereotypes so we opted for neutrality in design.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Miguel Aldana
Cortesía de Miguel Aldana
Save this picture!
© Daniel Ochoa Torres
© Daniel Ochoa Torres

The basic solution has buildings separated by voids seeking to order and enhance the bioclimatic of the architecture: a natural back garden, a water space between the buildings, and a filtering surface parking in front. The program resulted in an array of two articulated bodies by means of a swimming pool and an elevated bridge that will connect the upper floors. The first movement of this work is a cube for private use at the bottom, while the public volume and the pool will be built in front in the future. This rigorous geometry volume is a compact set of spaces that forms double heights on different levels. The architectural concept of both bodies was resolved into quadrants with a predominance of serving spaces to the southwest and spaces served to the northeast, windows to the north and south, and blind walls to the east and west.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ochoa Torres
© Daniel Ochoa Torres
Save this picture!
Detail
Detail

Compositional language is minimal and rational while constructive procedures respond to local conditions. The result of this first stage is a white cube built with elements whose nature alternates in a binary composition: matter-vacuum, shadow-light, hidden-exposed. Polished white elements were used as a passive system against the suffocating climate that seeks to prevent the accumulation of water in the skin, maintaining a lower interior temperature by reflection and eliminating the resistance to the torrent of cross-air from the windows. 

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ochoa Torres
© Daniel Ochoa Torres

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Aldana + Sánchez - Ingenieros Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Cuata II House / Aldana Sánchez" [Casa cuata II / Aldana + Sánchez – Ingenieros Arquitectos] 19 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971060/cuata-ii-house-aldana-sanchez> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream