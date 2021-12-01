We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Quatá House / Canoa Arquitetura

Quatá House / Canoa Arquitetura

© Manuel Sá

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The starting point of this intervention project in a 1950 townhouse was to remedy a common deficiency in this typology, the lack of open living spaces. The property had already undergone previous renovations where the only thing left uncovered was the garage in the front yard.

© Manuel Sá

Aiming to convert this space into a leisure area, we proposed to create an exuberant garden, despite its small dimensions. If, on one hand, this new area fosters a different relationship with the house —which is now far more open to the area— it also brings the opportunity to establish a new relationship with the neighborhood. By opening the large sliding gate bordering the sidewalk, the garden resembles a small plaza.

© Manuel Sá
Plan
Plan
Section AA
Section AA
© Manuel Sá

The narrow and elongated floor plan of the house —4.60 x 15 m— had sections that would have been difficult to occupy, as well as spaces left unused in what would be a standard layout for a house of that size. In an attempt to create a more balanced distribution for the program, a new veranda was added to the initial portion of the living room, providing a transitional environment between the garden and the interior of the house, while also offering an option for outdoor dining.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

In order to make it possible to demolish the facade in almost the entire length of its cross-section, we used steel plates for structural reinforcement. The framing system, consisting of very slender folded steel profiles, enabled the use of sliding doors that allow the room to be opened widely.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

To support the uses planned for the garden, a linear element of bare concrete was laid out lengthwise, close to the sidewall, containing a small pool, a garden bench, and a dining counter on the veranda.

© Manuel Sá

The same solution was applied to the back of the house, where we sought to add new elements to the area under the existing glass roof to make it more functional. Apart from the concrete bench-support, the added bar counter and garden made this a place to stay.

© Manuel Sá

Project gallery

About this office
Canoa Arquitetura
Office

