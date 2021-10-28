We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Villa Favre / Schauman & Nordgren Architects + Meyer Architects

Villa Favre / Schauman & Nordgren Architects + Meyer Architects

Villa Favre / Schauman & Nordgren Architects + Meyer Architects

Lausanne, Switzerland
© Nicolas Sedlatchek
© Nicolas Sedlatchek

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Favre is a two-family house located in Le Mont-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, a northern district of Lausanne on Lake Geneva. The house comprises a 200-square-meter residence for the Favre family, as well as a 100-square-meter unit that is rented out long-term.

© Nicolas Sedlatchek
© Nicolas Sedlatchek

SNA made these allocations legible in the footprint of the house, which assumes an irregular hexagonal shape. The decision creates privacy for the two families, in turn. Separate entrances face away from one another, and differently angled windows prevent looking into the adjoining yard.

© Nicolas Sedlatchek
© Nicolas Sedlatchek
© Nicolas Sedlatchek
© Nicolas Sedlatchek
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

The facade further expresses a two-part interior configuration. The ground floors of both residences are public areas for eating, working, and socializing, whereas the upper floors are meant for rest and relaxation. Shutters fitted to the upstairs windows can be closed for the night, like a metaphor: the building closes its eyes when it goes to sleep.

© Nicolas Sedlatchek
© Nicolas Sedlatchek
© Nicolas Sedlatchek
© Nicolas Sedlatchek
© Nicolas Sedlatchek
© Nicolas Sedlatchek

Exterior materials further illustrate the floors’ different functions, and SNA’s banding of striated concrete and wood evokes the wooded location. A generous roof terrace with a garden tops the composition, where the Favre family can reside and get stunning views of the gentle hillside site and the wider surroundings.

© Nicolas Sedlatchek
© Nicolas Sedlatchek

Schauman & Nordgren Architects
Meyer Architects
Cite: "Villa Favre / Schauman & Nordgren Architects + Meyer Architects" 28 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970947/villa-favre-schauman-and-nordgren-architects-plus-meyer-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

