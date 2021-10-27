House in Hoshioka / Taichi Nishishita Architect & Associates

+ 23

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. With a view of the river and mountain on opposite sides. We tried to have a natural and modest appearance that blends into the mountains and rivers. We hoped that the trees in the garden will change with the seasons and the appearance will change over time beautifully, making it a place where people in the area can feel at ease. Our family doesn't need a bigger house than we require. I think that one can live affluently in a small house. This house doubles as an office So we tried to secure an appropriate distance between the living space and the workspace.

Although the corridor is a narrow entrance, it creates a feeling of change and an expanse as a space experience by giving a feeling of spaciousness and brightness beyond the line of sight. In addition to the role of a passage, it also plays the role of storage at the center of the house.

The living room aims to be a space surrounded by open and gentle light with a beautiful view. I hope that the large plastered walls will create a gradation of light. The balcony is an open and private space surrounded by a large roof. These large eaves blur the line between the inside and the outside. I think this intermediate area is the most comfortable space.