Casa Escondida / Studiohuerta

© Roland Halbe© Roland Halbe© Roland Halbe© Roland Halbe+ 35

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Detail
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
  • Design Team:Gabriel Huerta, Arshia Gharib, John McMahon, Angelos Palaskas
  • Engineering:Jacobo Perez, MGA Calculo Estructural
  • Construction:Grupo Basica
  • Collaborators:CaboBarba Carpentry, Intermark Group
  • City:Cabo San Lucas
  • Country:Mexico
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Text description provided by the architects. Located off the desert coast of Los Cabos, Casa Escondida is a project of multiplicities. Mediating between complex and competing demands imposed by climate, program, and neighborhood regulations, the design overlays strategies of disguise and duality to construct the concept of a house within a house.

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The discreet exterior displays a compliant structure, conforming to the requisite roof type, limited apertures, and stone cladding stipulated by community guidelines, while inside, architectural freedoms of form and materiality unfold. Carved out of the house’s conceptual massing, a composition of voids creates a second, protected exterior space; a courtyard covered by skylights that tilt and taper at different angles to produce variations in daylighting and natural ventilation.

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe
Section
Section

Living and sleeping rooms encircle the courtyard across two floors, weaving together and through the central void to connect the house’s interiors with the space and shade of the cloistered breezeway. 

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Beneath the exterior’s cloak of Cantera stone, the house’s structure and interior are composed of board-formed concrete, creating a thick shell of thermal mass that protects against tropical storm winds and helps isolate exterior temperatures. Openings of mixed shapes and sizes create visual and thermal connections between interior spaces and the outdoors.

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Project gallery

Cite: "Casa Escondida / Studiohuerta" 24 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970690/casa-escondida-studiohuerta> ISSN 0719-8884

